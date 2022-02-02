Call of Duty League 2022 preseason power rankings

The Call of Duty League 2022 season is almost upon us, with the 12 best teams in CoD: Vanguard duking it out to be recognized as the best in the game. But who tops the CDL power rankings ahead of the season officially starting?

The league officially kicks off on Friday, February 4, with the first Major of the season to be hosted by OpTic Texas from March 3-6.

Ahead of the Major 1 Qualifiers, the 12 CDL franchises fought against one another at the CDL Kickoff Classic, with Toronto Ultra taking down a surprisingly strong Seattle Surge side to head into the season with all of the momentum.

With the Kickoff Classic in mind, as well as the rosters that have been built out, here are our picks for the CDL 2022 preseason power rankings.

CDL power rankings

12. Paris Legion

No surprises here, as Paris Legion find themselves rooted to the bottom of the CDL power rankings, and not for the first time. The roster has raised some eyebrows and the franchise is historically a stranger to success.

They did take a map off LA Thieves at the Kickoff Classic so they’re impossible to completely write off, but we’ll have to see more to really believe in them.

11. London Royal Ravens

The London Royal Ravens have stuck to their EU-only origins to kick off the 2022 season, bringing Nastiee and Gismo in to join Zer0 and Afro.

They failed to win a map against eventual runners-up Seattle Surge, which initially seemed like a disaster, but the rest of the tournament proves it’s perhaps not as bad as first thought. They’ll want to secure some map wins in the opening weeks so as not to drop to the bottom spot, though.

10. LA Guerrillas

On paper, this LA Guerrillas squad is a very strong one, and there’s no doubt they’ll end up moving up the rankings throughout the season.

Their loss to the Florida Mutineers at the Kickoff Classic, however, wasn’t the emphatic launch of this new-look Guerrillas that they would have been hoping for.

9. Florida Mutineers

The Mutineers are still hard to judge. In fact, the core of Owakening and Skyz has been hard to judge for a long time now.

Sometimes they look like championship hopefuls, sometimes they look like they couldn’t string two hardpoints together. A win against LA Guerrillas kept them above them, but they’ll need to perform well throughout Major 1 Qualifiers to move much higher.

8. Minnesota RØKKR

Minnesota RØKKR were one of very few teams to stick to their Cold War roster coming into the Vanguard season, and while the squad was strong towards the end of the Cold War season, there definitely remained some questions.

Their 3-0 loss to New York Subliners at the Kickoff Classic looks bad on paper, but two of the three maps were tantalizingly close and could have gone Minnesota’s way if not for some minor changes.

7. Boston Breach

The newest kids on the block, the Boston Breach joined the CDL just weeks before the Kickoff Classic with a ragtag team of arguably underwhelming veterans and two fairly under-the-radar rookies to boot.

That said, based on how other teams have spoken about them and the way they held New York Subliners to a full five-map series, there’s some serious talent in this squad. They’ll definitely be looking to move higher up the rankings as the season progresses.

6. OpTic Texas

Many OpTic fans were expecting to see Greenwall dominance heading into the Kickoff Classic, especially as they had been hotly tipped as a top 2 team alongside Atlanta FaZe.

Unfortunately for them, it didn’t quite pan out that way. Besides Dashy, much of the team failed to get anything going in their one match against LA Thieves, which they ended up losing 3-1. They should still be considered a top team, though, and the Kickoff Classic shouldn’t be looked at as the be-all and end-all of their capabilities.

5. New York Subliners

Very few are foolish enough to question New York Subliners’ ability, and headed into Major 1 Qualifiers they will be looked at as a serious threat to the top teams.

The squad has ‘championship winners’ written all over it, and while they failed to get past Seattle Surge at the Kickoff Classic, they’re still a team to be feared.

4. LA Thieves

The LA Thieves weren’t super successful in the 2021 season, failing to capitalize on their return to CoD after being one of the best teams in the game back in Black Ops 4.

2022 looks set to be different, though. Octane is back in the red and black with duo Kenny, Drazah and Envoy look set to fry, and they beat OpTic Texas at the Kickoff Classic before taking Toronto Ultra all the way to a map 5. Are LA Thieves championship contenders again?

3. Seattle Surge

The surprise stars of the preseason hype, the Seattle Surge is already reaching dizzying heights in 2022.

They came second at the Kickoff Classic after murmurs of them being legitimate contenders, and in young guns Sib and Pred alongside Accuracy and Mack, they look a formidable side, and could arguably be higher in the rankings.

2. Atlanta FaZe

Atlanta FaZe lost their only match of the Kickoff Classic, a 3-1 loss to Seattle Surge, so some would argue for them to be down in third place.

That said, they’ve been the best team of the last two years, and despite a possibly slow start, they’re still going to be looked at as the team to beat. You don’t enter the dynasty conversation for nothing.

1. Toronto Ultra

Toronto Ultra spent much of the 2021 season in second place, and fans were unsure what to expect going into the Kickoff Classic, with little scrim intel to go off and not much said about the EU side.

They went into the kickoff tournament and started right where they left off in 2021, though, beating Florida Mutineers, LA Thieves and Seattle Surge on their way to victory, helping them move above Atlanta in our rankings.

There are our first power rankings of the CDL 2022 season, with Toronto Ultra holding top spot before the Major 1 Qualifiers officially start.

Be sure to check out the CDL 2022 standings and schedule as the season progresses to see how your team is doing.

