CDL will only be broadcast on YouTube for 2023-24 season

Activision Blizzard has announced that the CDL will be broadcast exclusively on YouTube for the 2023-24 season.

The 2022-23 Call of Duty League season broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube. This was due to the CDL being unable to negotiate a deal with either streaming service for the rights to broadcast the league.

Dexerto reported that the league might be looking to sign a mid-season deal with one of the streamers, but due to massive fan backlash, those plans were stopped. In June, Dexerto reported that a new two-year deal with YouTube was set to come for the next season of the CDL.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The move was also heavily implied by several community members.

However, with the death of Activision Blizzard’s other esports league, the Overwatch League, and the Microsoft merger, the fate of the CDL and its broadcasting rights felt like they were on the back burner.

Now, Activision Blizzard has announced where the CDL will be streaming for the 2023-24 season.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The CDL to stream exclusively on YouTube

The Call of Duty League will be broadcast solely on YouTube for the upcoming season. The league will be shown in 4K on the platform starting December 8.

Article continues after ad

When the league first franchised in 2020, the inaugural season was broadcast on YouTube but it has since flipped back and forth. Now, the league has returned to the Google-owned website for an undisclosed amount of time.

Article continues after ad

Call of Duty League/Unsplash: Muzammil Soorma The Call of Duty League returns to YouTube.

Fans will also be able to earn in-game rewards by watching the league on YouTube this season. All they need to do is link their Activision and YouTube accounts and watch for over an hour.

While the news seems banal on the surface, some fans and community members have not been a fan of the CDL experience on YouTube as they prefer the layout and discoverability on Twitch.