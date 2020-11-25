 5 best AK-47 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War for all playstyles - Dexerto
5 best AK-47 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War for all playstyles

Published: 25/Nov/2020 15:05

by James Busby
AK-47 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

The AK-47 is one of the most versatile guns in Black Ops Cold War and there is a loadout for every kind of playstyle. Whether you prefer to run and gun your way to victory, or methodically pick off targets from afar, we have you covered with our best AK-47 loadouts.

The AK-47 and AK-74u have always been popular picks in the Black Ops series, thanks to their methodical fire rate, great accuracy, and high damage output. However, the recent nerfs to the AUG and M16 have led to the AK-47 skyrocketing in popularity. While this Russian rifle struggled to compete against Modern Warfare’s meta guns, it has come back with a vengeance in Treyarch’s latest title. 

In fact, the AK-47 has been dominating both the casual and competitive Call of Duty scene since Black Ops Cold War released. To help you capitalize on this meta-defining gun, we’ve outlined all the best AK-47 attachments, perks, and equipment you should be using so that you can focus on fragging.  

Most accurate AK-47

AK-47 Black Ops Cold War
Activision / Treyarch
This loadout melts enemies across all ranges.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Muzzle: KGB Eliminator
  • Barrel: 18.2 VDV Reinforced
  • Body: KGB Target Designator
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: No Stock

Secondary

  • Gallo SA12

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Assault Pack

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket
  • Perk 2: Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Ghost 

Wildcard 

  • Gunfighter

This is arguably the most broken AK-47 build as it utilizes the above attachments to greatly reduce the gun’s vertical and horizontal recoil. The KGB Eliminator and Foregrip are the main attachments here as they negate a lot of vertical kick, allowing you to beam your foes without having to wrestle with the gun. Even when used full-auto, this AK-47 loadout barely moves. 

Whether you wish to melt through multiple foes on the game’s smaller maps or deliver devastating ranged headshots in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, this loadout will enable you to do just that. 

In terms of perks, Flak Jacket and Ghost will give you the survivability needed to rack up those all-important Scorestreaks, while Gearhead will enable you to use your Assault Pack multiple times. 

Best competitive AK-47 loadout

Black Ops Cold War AK-47
Activision / Treyarch
Dashy and Scump have been putting this loadout to good use.

Attachments

  • Optic: Millstop Reflex
  • Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 7.62
  • Barrel: 20″ Liberator
  • Body: Steady Aim Laser
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
  • Magazine: 40 RND
  • Handle: Speed Tape
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Assault Pack

Perks

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin
  • Perk 3: Ninja

Wildcard 

  • Gunfighter

It’s often best to follow the pros when building a lethal loadout, particularly if you wish to max out your AK-47. Both Dashy and Scump have used this particular AK-47 build to great effect, often going on huge killstreak tears that result in quick victories. 

This class is one of the more balanced loadouts, as it both boosts the AK-47’s accuracy and damage, while also increasing mobility for those close-quarter skirmishes. After all, being able to zap onto enemies and remain competitive in close to medium range firefights is extremely beneficial.

The recoil is slightly higher than the loadout above, but it remains competitive against the lightning-fast MP5 and Milano builds that dominate the game’s smaller maps. Consider using this class if you prefer a well-balanced approach. 

Long-range AK-47 loadout

Black Ops Cold War AK-47
Activision / Treyarch
Taking out foes from afar is easy with this build.

Attachments

  • Optic: SUSAT Multizoom
  • Muzzle: KGB Eliminator 
  • Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
  • Body: KGB Target Designator 
  • Underbarrel: Spetnaz Grip
  • Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: Gru Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Secondary

  • Gallo SA12

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Gearhead
  • Perk 3: Ghost

Wildcard 

  • Gunfighter

Black Ops Cold War’s Fireteam: Dirty Bomb and Combined Arms modes feature much larger scale maps and while close-quarter firefights are common, it’s often best to keep your distance and rain down terror from afar. 

Paired with variable 2.0x/4.0x scope and damage range boosting barrel, this AK-47 loadout is capable of some incredibly long-range kills. Simply find a decent choke point and unleash terror as your enemies run on to the objective. 

The Field Mic will and KGB Target Designator will help highlight enemy targets, while the Ghost will keep you hidden from any prying eyes. Of course, the added bulk of this loadout makes it rather unwieldy in close-quarters fights, so be sure to switch to the Gallo SA12 whenever you enter more built-up areas. 

Best ‘run-and-gun’ AK-47 loadout

Black Ops Cold War AK-47
Activision / Treyarch
This loadout combines AR accuracy with SMG speed.

Attachments

  • Muzzle: Suppressor 
  • Barrel: 18.2 VDV Reinforced
  • Magazine: VDV 50 RND Fast Mag
  • Handle: Serpent Wrap
  • Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Secondary

  • 1911

Throwables

  • Stimshot
  • Semtex
  • Field Mic

Perks

  • Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask
  • Perk 2: Assassin + Scavenger 
  • Perk 3: Ninja + Ghost

Wildcard 

  • Perk Greed

In order to compete with Black Ops Cold War’s highly mobile SMGs, you sometimes need to convert your AR into an SMG. Whether you prefer to seek out close-quarter firefights, or aggressively flank your foes, then this snappy AK-47 loadout will enable you to do just that. 

Mobility and ADS speed remains a big part of Black Ops Cold War, especially when you’re playing on maps like Nuketwon ‘84. As a result, we’ve utilized both the Serpent Wrap and KGB Skeletal Stock to minimize the more cumbersome areas the game’s ARs have. 

The Suppressor keeps you hidden when firing, while Ninja and Ghost give you plenty of opportunities to go on those stealthy flanks. If that wasn’t enough, the VDV 50 RND Fast Mag ensures you have enough ammo to melt through multiple opponents. 

If you run out of ammo, simply replenish it from fallen players or sneak behind an enemy and dispatch them with the 1911.

Best objective AK-74u loadout 

Black Ops Cold War AK-47
Activision / Treyarch
Racking up loads of objective points is what this loadout excels at.

Attachments

  • Optic: Microflex LED
  • Barrel: 20″ Liberator
  • Underbarrel: Foregrip
  • Handle: Gru Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: No Stock

Secondary

  • Diamatti

Throwables 

  • Stun Grenade 
  • Semtex
  • Trophy System

Perks

Perk 1: Flak Jacket + Tactical Mask

Perk 2: Quartermaster + Gearhead

Perk 3: Gung-Ho + Ninja

Wildcard 

  • Perk Greed

If you’re one of the few players that like to play the objective, then this build will give you the tools needed to cap the point. After all, rushing to the point and trying to survive long enough can be incredibly difficult. 

Our objective-based build combines quick ADS times with great accuracy and mobility, giving you plenty of time to take out close to mid-range targets. Meanwhile, the combination of both Flak Jacket, Tactical Mask, and Trophy System will keep you safe from any explosives. 

Gung-Ho also enables you to fire your weapon and place equipment while running, so don’t be afraid to rush onto the point with your gun blazing. Once there, simply place down your Trophy System and begin scouring the area for nearby enemies. Capping points and racking up high kill counts is incredibly easy with this loadout. 

So there you have it, five AK-47 builds that will suit every kind of playstyle. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.

