Forgotten Cold War SMG is still one of Warzone’s most dominant weapons

Warzone’s meta might still be dominated by Call of Duty: Vanguard guns, but there’s an under-the-radar SMG from Cold War that is still lifting some players to victory.

We’re getting closer and closer to the point in which Call of Duty: Warzone finally hands over the keys to Warzone 2 and lets players experience a brand-new battle royale.

While plenty of players have been grinding away in Modern Warfare 2 and preparing themselves for Warzone 2, there are still plenty of others who won’t leave Caldera and Rebirth Island just yet. They’re squeezing every last drop out of the battle royale.

Even though many of these players are still running weapons from Call of Duty: Vanguard, there are weapons from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War that can still get the job done. That includes the UGR.

Best UGR loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 5 Reloaded

That’s right, if you were one of those players who enjoyed the UGR when it was released as a part of Cold War’s Season 3, you might want to revisit it at some point soon.

Why, you ask? Well, according to WZRanked, the SMG might only have a pick rate of 0.20, but its kill/death ratio and win rate are both way higher. It clocks in with a 3.27 win rate and 1.12 KD in fact, which is just outside the top ten in both categories. So, skilled players are getting results with it.

What makes the SMG even more interesting, is that there isn’t a different build for KD or win rate like other weapons. It’s the exact same for both, so you can quickly get to grips with it if you’ve been away from the UGR for a while.

Activision The UGR is still a solid choice in Warzone.

That build includes the classic GRU Suppressor, 10.7’ Task Force barrel, Tiger Team Spotlight, Bruiser Grip, and Explosive Flechettes magazine.

So, if you’ve got the UGR unlocked and leveled up, take it back out for a spin. It might just surprise you once again.