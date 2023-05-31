Devastating Black Ops Cold War exploit found as CoD players access IP, crash games, more

A Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War exploit has been discovered which allows players to gain access to the IP addresses of others in the lobby, crash games entirely, among other malicious acts.

Despite being a few years old, most older CoD games like Black Ops Cold War will always have a dedicated fan base that hosts public lobbies for players to continue grinding in.

However, older games with no new updates mean players can be free to find exploits that would usually be patched out. And it seems this is now happening in Black Ops Cold War.

In a tweet from our sister site, Charlie Intel, they reported that there is an exploit in Cold War on all platforms which allows a person to gain access to the IP address of others in their lobby.

“There is currently an exploit in Black Ops Cold War on all platforms where a person can gain access to a player’s IP, crash the game, or potentially cause other issues” the tweet reads. “No indication so far of it happening in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.”

Letting strangers, especially bad actors, get hold of a player’s IP address can spell disaster for an individual. When hackers get a hold of it, not only can they crash your game from their end, they can perform other malicious activities which don’t pertain to CoD.

Such as performing DDoS attacks, doxing an individual’s personal information, tracking their online activities, and even using it to impersonate you for illegal activities.

As we know, Activision is yet to address the issue. Nor have they given out a statement that they are aware of the problem. We would highly recommend players stay away from CoD Black Ops Cold War until the issue is resolved.