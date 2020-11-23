 How to complete Black Ops Cold War's Nuketown '84 easter egg - Dexerto
Logo
Call of Duty

How to complete Black Ops Cold War’s Nuketown ’84 easter egg

Published: 23/Nov/2020 12:55

by Connor Bennett
Nuketown in Black Ops Cold War
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Nuketown 84’s incredible easter egg has already been shown off, but how exactly do you unlock it? Well, we’ve got the steps you need to know. 

Since it first appeared back in Call of Duty: Black Ops, Nuketown has become a staple of Treyarch games – receiving a visual makeover to match the aesthetic of each new Black Ops release. 

On top of the new look, the map always has a few different secrets too. There was the RC-XD path in Black Ops 1, and then you had a rocket completely ruin the map after games of Black Ops 4. Plus, you always have an easter egg surrounding the mannequins. 

In the past, shooting the heads off the dummies in a certain order, or within a certain time limit, has sparked things like a song playing or a secret, and that Easter Egg is back in Black Ops Cold War – but with a result that you probably won’t expect. 

Black Ops 1's Nuketown.
Activision
Nuketown has been full of easter eggs since it first appeared in Black Ops.

Black Ops Cold War Nuketown easter egg steps

That’s right, the mannequin-based easter egg returns in Black Ops Cold War, and as usual, it’s actually pretty simple to complete. 

You just need to shoot the head off every mannequin around the map in under a minute or so to complete. That’s right, there’s no set order – but if you want to follow the order used in the video below, have at it. 

Once it’s done, and you’ve quickly decapitated every mannequin in sight, your screen will change color – and start looking like a purple and blue digital filter. A synth wave song will also play, making you feel like you’re trapped inside a throwback arcade game.

  1. Load into a game on Nuketown 1984
  2. Shoot the heads off every Mannequin in under 60
  3. Wait for your screen to turn purple
  4. Enjoy the easter egg!

Leaked Gameplay Of the Nuketown 84 EE from blackopscoldwar

Of course, this Easter Egg might be a little difficult to complete in a public match, given how maniac games on Nuketown become.

So, be sure to take a look inside a private match if you don’t want it ruined by enemy players.

Call of Duty

New Black Ops Cold War loadout makes pistols absolutely insane

Published: 23/Nov/2020 12:57

by Jacob Hale
akimbo magnum black ops cold war
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

A new class setup in Black Ops Cold War makes pistols absolutely incredible, with huge range and damage stats to match even the most frustrating shotguns in the game.

As with every new FPS release, the opening days of Black Ops Cold War has been a great time for players to find the most powerful weapon in the game and their favorite loadouts, such as the ‘negative recoil’ AK-47.

While the meta is starting to form, with weapons such as the AK, MP5, and M16 dominating public matches, you might have to start thinking about which secondaries are best.

Whether you prefer running a Gallo shotgun or a launcher to take down enemy Spy Planes, you’re going to want to reconsider, as these akimbo Magnums look absolutely deadly.

black ops cold war magnum pistol secondary
Activision
The Magnum is somewhat of a hidden gem in Black Ops Cold War.

If you’ve played many CoD games in the past, you’ll likely know akimbo or dual wield pistols are very powerful, but this takes it to a whole new level.

With the huge array of attachments available on weapons in Black Ops Cold War, it’s possible to max out your Magnum with the right attachments to make it almost unstoppable in the right hands, according to YouTuber Acez Gaming.

Here’s what attachments he uses on his Magnum pistols to max out their damage and range and make them a force to be reckoned with:

  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 7.22” Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mW Laser Sight
  • Magazine: Salvo 12 RND Fast Mag
  • Stock: Dual Wield

Loadout is at 1:04

The main issue with this is that your Magnum has to be max level to unlock all of these attachments, so you’re going to have to grind a fair bit — but the rewards are well worth it, as you can easily take out enemies at medium to long ranges if your shot is crisp, and with extended magazines and fast reloads, you should never be struggling to lay down shots on an enemy.

The main issue will be hitting your shots accurately, but if you use these enough, you should get enough practice for your aim to be near-perfect. The best part is, though, that these are only secondary weapons: pair it with your favored primary weapon and you will be racking up the kills in no time!