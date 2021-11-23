Best PP-29 Battlefield 2042 class setup: Attachments, Gear, Specialists, more

If you prefer to push the pace in Battlefield 2042, you’ll need a weapon that can keep up too. The PP-29 Submachine Gun is a brilliant choice, and with some tweaks, can be a formidable addition to your loadout.

Battlefield 2042 brings players back into the signature fold of massive maps and bombastic action. It’s full of chaotic moment-to-moment gameplay, but you’ll need to have your wits about you in close-quarters-combat. EA DICE gives the player a dependable selection of starter weapons to use, but the PP-29 is worth grinding XP to unlock.

Here’s how you can put together a brutal PP-29 loadout.

Best PP-29 attachments

Sight: XO Smart 2x

Ammunition: Standard Issue | High Power

Underbarrel: Factory Mounts (No alternatives offered)

Barrel: Extended Barrel

The PP-29 Submachine Gun, or Bison, can be turned into an overwhelming force fairly easily. Appearing as a more refined version of the PP-19 Bison (seen in Battlefield 3), this beast of a weapon that sports an impressive 53 bullet magazine. It will take a bit of hard work to unlock some of the more advanced attachments, but the grind is worth the results.

Using the standard iron sights will only get you so far, and with the size of these maps, you’ll need to equip the XO Smart 2x sight to mark your opponents. Offering more visibility than its 1.5x predecessor, this sight allows you to pick off enemies with some precision, before rushing in for the finishing blow.

To ensure your enemy is sent back to the deploy screen, Standard Issue ammo can get the job done, but using High Power magazines will give the PP-29 an extra punch. Finally, to add some much-needed range into the equation, equip the Extended Barrel to ensure your targets are dealt with.

Best PP-29 class in Battlefield 2042 (Gear & Specialists)

The PP-29 will grant you an immense sense of speed when it comes to drilling down your enemies. However, speed isn’t always the way to win when it comes to your specialist. As you’ll no doubt rush objectives with your squad, we recommend choosing the Tank-like Dozer as your Specialist.

His bulky nature may make him less favorable than speedier Specialists, but his Blast Resistant trait makes him able to withstand far more damage than any other Specialist in the game.

Dozer is also equipped with an excellent SOB-8 Ballistic Shield, that will deflect any incoming fire as you guide your squad into the fight.

PP-29 loadout stats

Firepower: 30

30 Accuracy: 42

42 Range: 44

44 Handling: 56

56 Rate of Fire: 650

650 Magazine Size: 53

53 Fire Modes: Single Fire | Full Auto

Single Fire | Full Auto Zoom Level: 1.25

Now you’re equipped to attack with ease, thanks to this great Battlefield 2042 PP-29 loadout.

