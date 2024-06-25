Baldur’s Gate 3 fan turns the Forgotten Realms’ best boys into stunning figures

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with tons of lovable companions and unforgettable NPCs. That said, few are as adorable and highly regarded as the Forgotten Realms’ best boys, Scratch and the Owlbear Cub – and now they’ve been expertly brought to life.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community knows no bounds when it comes to creativity, with thousands of players creating stunning cosplays of their favorite companions, highlighting the similarities between their own pups and Scratch, and even creating their very own figure of the game’s impressive roster.

After all, with Baldur’s Gate 3 being a D&D game, it’s only right to see players looking to craft their favorite characters into adorable minis or figures.

This is exactly what one player created by turning the best boys – Scratch and the Owlbear cub – into beautiful figures, and the community was instantly obsessed.

“Major kudos on that paint job. It is phenomenal,” commented one player, while others were quick to label it “amazing” and complement the “Excellent paintwork.”

Scratch and the adorable Owlbear cub are easily some of the most adorable and well-loved characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, and for placeb021 to paint them so expertly has perfectly brought them to life in a way many have never seen.

The figures themselves are resin prints, from an Anycubic photon M3 Premium 3D Printer, as is the standard for most miniature 3D prints. However, the actual design and sculpts were revealed to be made by Bulkamancer and can be obtained on their Patreon, although placeb021 did print and paint them.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community’s creativity knows no bounds, and whether it’s adding some insane detail to Scratches collar on a figure, or getting the perfect lighting for your Infernal Heart in your Karlach cosplay, there’s always something amazing being created by the game’s fans.