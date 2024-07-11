Baldur’s Gate 3 players share love for  “adorable” Owlbear cub moments

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community discussed their favorite heartwarming moments from the game, and many of them shared a common component: the Owlbear cub.

This animal companion can be found in Act 1 of the game and became a fan-favorite character thanks to its adorable looks and kind personality.

With this kind of love, it’s not surprising that Baldur’s Gate 3 players have plenty of wholesome stories from their time playing that involve the Owlbear cub and their interactions with other companions.

The Owlbear cub is easily missed in Baldur’s Gate 3, though it is also one of the game’s most rewarding experiences.

It can first be found in a cave in the beginning of the game. Later on, players can save the cub from the Goblin Camp after it was taken from its mother.

Here, the Owlbear Cub can be rescued by fans who can bring it back to their camp. Once it is there, it can be visited and taken care of whenever a person returns to their camp to rest or speak with their Companions.

Having an adorable animal like the cub at the camp is enough to win over the hearts of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans. However, there is much more to interacting with this baby Owlbear that elevates it to new heights.

As players progress through the game and help raise it, the Owlbear Cub becomes an ally for the party during the game’s final fight. It’s a moment that turns the hybrid animal from a pet to a true ally.

This has led to a deep connection that people have formed with the animal, deeper than they have with other animals in the game.

This was evident on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, where one user asked the community what moments they found most wholesome in the entire game. The poster’s choice involved the cute owl/bear hybrid and how their companions reacted to it.

They explained, “You can ask the Owlbear if he wants to come home with you guys. He is DELIGHTED. Then you can ask Halsin if you can adopt the owlbear and Halsin is DELIGHTED. Really warmed my heart at the reunion party.”

As it turned out, they were not the only player with fond memories of the companion, as the Owlbear cub was a common thread among the heartwarming stories.

Another fan’s story was similar to the OP’s, as they said, “Same but with romancing Shadowheart, and adopting the Owlbear with her and the way she says Owlbear is adorable…”

Others pointed out in the comments that players can also talk to the Owlbear cub using Speak with Animals. For many players, that ability added another dimension of wholesomeness to Baldur’s Gate 3 thanks to scenes like “Owlbear admitting that Scratch is like his brother and is teaching him.”

There’s a reason why the Baldur’s Gate 3 community has latched on to these moments. Raising this baby from infancy into adulthood is something that has stuck with people long after the credits have rolled.