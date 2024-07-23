Baldur’s Gate 3 players are making gruesome mistake with Owlbear cub

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player was horrified to realize they accidentally caused Owlbear cannibalism, leading others to understand they’d made the same mistake.

The Owlbear cub is beloved among players for its adorable appearance and friendship with fellow good boy Scratch. That makes any in-game mistakes related to the character all the more upsetting.

That’s something one Baldur’s Gate 3 player learned the hard way through an experience they shared on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit.

In a post, the player said “I think I accidentally fed the owl bear his unhatched little sibling.”

Larian Studios

They went on to explain how despite selecting all of their long rest supplies manually to avoid accidentally eating the Owlbear Egg players can obtain in Act 1, the item disappeared.

The poster eventually realized what went wrong – during the scene where the cub appears at Camp asking for food, they agreed to give the critter something from their pack.

The game doesn’t let you choose what you give the cub, which led the player to conclude “the only way it could have been consumed is if I fed the owl bear egg to its brother.”

In reaction to the post, others have realized they made the same mistake, with one player saying “I think you just explained the mysterious disappearance of the egg from my last game.”

While the player felt “horrible” about the mistake and said “I’m a terrible Druid and I’m so so sorry,” the good news is they didn’t commit much of a faux pas, especially in the Owlbear world.

Despite their cute appearance, Owlbears are brutal creatures that eat their own kind. Baldur’s Gate 3 has several examples of Owlbear on Owlbear crime, with the cub mentioning that his mother ate his brother at one point.

On top of that, if you kill the mother Owlbear in Act 1, the cub will start eating her corpse, so he probably wouldn’t be too upset about eating his unborn sibling.