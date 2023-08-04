Baldur’s Gate 3: How to obtain the Light of Creation weapon

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and if you are wondering on how to get a really strong weapon we have got you covered. Here is a guide to obtaining Light of Creation within the game.

Baldur’s Gate is a massive RPG that is filled with difficult enemies and challenging bosses. Therefore, in order to defeat them, you will need access to some really good weapons and gear.

As such, one weapon that you can obtain within the game is called Light of Creation. This weapon is very easy to obtain, but some players might be struggling a bit.

A guide to obtaining Light of Creation in Baldur’s Gate 3 has been presented in this article.

Larian Studios Light of Creation is a very easy to obtain weapon in the game

Guide to obtaining Light of Creation in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to obtain Light of Creation you need to go to the Arcane Tower. Once you reach all the way to the end of the Arcane Tower, you will face Bernard. Defeating Bernard will drop the Light of Creation weapon.

The fight is also quite easy as Bernard is a level 5 enemy and you fight it in Act 1 itself. The only thing that you need to be wary about is that he has a discharge move that deals quite a decent amount of Lightning Damage.

In any case, once the boss is defeated, the weapon can be looted from his corpse. Light of Creation is a really powerful weapon and deals Lightning Damage. It is a pretty good early-game weapon and will carry you quite effectively.

This concludes our guide on how to obtain the Light of Creation in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

