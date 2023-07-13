Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have microtransactions?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is the continuation of the legendary RPG franchise set to wow its adoring community with more magical musings. One question that many are wondering though, will the game turn to microtransactions and also make parts of its gameplay pay-to-win?

The phrase “pay-to-win” has become more and more prevalent over the years in gaming. EA’s Ultimate Team mode in FIFA is really where the term was popularized. Players would invest lots of their own real money in the hopes of securing the game’s best players and give themself an advantage over less fortunate users.

Article continues after ad

Also, microtransactions in general are commonplace in most live service titles e.g. Fortnite and Overwatch. Most games have moved onto cosmetics as being an optional extra to buy, and Baldur’s Gate 3 users are wondering if magic will make way for money-making in the game.

Larian Studios

Will Baldur’s Gate 3 have microtransactions and is it pay-to-win?

At this moment in time, it looks like Baldur’s Gate 3 will not be utilizing microtransactions when it arrives.

All the way through the game’s early access period, Baldur’s Gate 3 has never incorporated microtransactions into its system – whether for cosmetic or actual gameplay purposes.

Article continues after ad

Using this as a basis, we would say that they won’t be arriving at launch either. Larian Studios has released several trailers for the game and hosted live developer sessions talking potential players through various aspects of the RPG. The team has not made mention of microtransactions once.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Now, this doesn’t mean that they won’t ever arrive though. Many games in the past have debuted with zero microtransactions but then received them later on. Meaning, Baldur’s Gate 3 could very well join this list later down the line in the title’s release cycle.

Article continues after ad

If this does happen, we’ll update this guide and let you know as soon as any potential news drops.

To learn more about the positively wondrous world of Baldur’s Gate 3, check out even more useful and handy guides down below:

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Does Baldur’s Gate 3 have crossplay & cross-platform progression? | Can you play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Steam Deck? | Baldur’s Gate 3 PC requirements | Baldur’s gate 3 voice actors for all characters | How long is Baldur’s Gate 3? | Baldur’s Gate 3 pre-release bonuses & edition differences | Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve moon door puzzle