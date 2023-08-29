Baldur’s Gate 3 players find classic OP DnD spell for Gale

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have been relentless when it comes to exploring every corner of the game. As it happens, one such player has come across a classic overpowered DnD spell for Gale in the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and when it comes to exploration, you will keep finding new things even several years in the future. This goes not just for the main character, but the NPCs as well whom you will meet during your journey through the game.

Article continues after ad

One such player has come across a really powerful DnD spell for Gale which is considered a classic. As such, the community is ecstatic about it and is busy discussing it in great detail.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate fans have a newfound love for Gale on account of this spell

The discussion regarding Gale’s spell was started by a Reddit user named choonties21. The player claims that Gale’s Fireball is a classic and is a solution no matter the situation. In fact, they mention in the original post that “I usually rolled with mainly melee crew. Not anymore, I got my homie Gale with me. Because why? Fireball” while showcasing their newfound affection for the character.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This post received a favorable response from the fans as it is sitting with 3.7k likes and 927 comments. One such player commented “An arrow may have your name, but a fireball is addressed as to whom may concern” as they wanted to join in the discussion with a creative meme.

Article continues after ad

Another player also commented “Ahhhh I miss the old 2E AD&D fireball, which was explicitly 33,000 cubic feet of flame” as they dived into the nostalgia. One player also proposed a strategy with the comment “Open door, cast fireball, close door. Listen for noises, open door, cast fireball again just to be sure, close door” on how to use this spell.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, a player commented that “Elemental adept feat will let the fireballs ignore resistances, too” as they proposed an idea to make the spell even stronger.