Baldur’s Gate 3 player stuns by beating the whole game with just a torch

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are in awe after one player shared how they beat the whole game using only a torch as a weapon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the biggest games of 2023. Winning the award for Game of the Year and continuing to grow its already massive and dedicated community.

Part of what makes Baldur’s Gate 3 such a replayable game is the opportunity for creativity and freedom throughout. Players can make their way through the story time and time again, changing up their class, in-game choices, and more in an effort to completely alter their gaming experience.

However, some players have taken this to the next level, sharing their unique and out-of-the-box playthroughs online. Recently, streamer cRPG Bro released a clip in which they focus their build on what they call the “simplest weapon of them all,” the torch.

The YouTube video, which runs for a total of 13 minutes, details how Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can complete the whole game using nothing more than their trusty torch and a few particular consumables and upgrades.

The BG3 content creator explained at the beginning of the video, “For today’s BG3 guide we have another fun and unique build. One that is all about smacking enemies on the head with Torch weapons.

“Despite being more like tools instead of weapons, torches can be surprisingly strong, With the equivalent of a longsword worth of damage that is also always on fire for even more power.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of the YouTube video, sharing their praise for cRPG Bro and this unique build. One YouTube user commented, “I will have to try this, this is hilarious, great video!”

Another added, “Who would win? Ancient undead dragon or some a**hole with a hot stick.”

Time will tell what the next bizarre Baldur’s Gate 3 build will be. However, we’ll be sure to keep you across all parts of the game at Dexerto.

