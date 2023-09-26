Impressive Baldur’s Gate 3 build deals every elemental damage type in one attack

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now out on PS5 as well as PC.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player managed to deal all 10 of the game’s elemental damage types in one hit with a clever combination of weapons, gear, and abilities.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an incredibly flexible game that emulates real tabletop Dungeons & Dragons by giving players the ability to do just about anything and encouraging them to think creatively.

This has inspired players to do some incredibly innovative things, from character builds that deal massive amounts of damage to battle strategies that make even the toughest bosses a breeze.

Article continues after ad

One player was even able to pull off a particularly impressive feat by dealing every type of elemental damage in one melee attack.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 build deals 11 types of damage in one hit

Reddit user BeethovenBro shared their build, including both the weapon tooltip and the combat log going over each of the hits. The also broke down how they accomplished the build in the comments.

The build itself starts with the legendary weapon Nyrulna, which deals Piercing and Thunder damage. The rest of the damage types come from equipment, spells, and abilities.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Pulling off this hit does take some set up. For example, the Cold damage comes from the Ring of Elemental Infusion (which infuses your weapon after using a spell or cantrip), and the Horns of the Berserker’s Necrotic damage only activates if you’re not at full health.

Article continues after ad

It also requires the player to be a Githyanki (or at least shapeshifted into one) to gain the Boots of Psionic Movement’s Psychic damage. You’ll also need at least 11 Paladin levels to gain Improved Divine Smite’s Radiant damage.

Article continues after ad

There’s also some randomness involved in the build. You’ll need to have a Wild Magic Sorcerer who’s at least level 11 to cast Controlled Chaos, which has a chance to enhance a weapon with Force damage for a turn. This also guarantees a critical hit, making the build even deadlier.

While this is by no means easy to pull off and not particularly consistant considering it relies on Wild Magic, managing to deal 11 types of damage – every type in Baldur’s Gate 3 except for Slashing and Bludgeoning – in a single hit is undeniably impressive.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.