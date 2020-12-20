When does Apex Legends Season 8 start? Season 7 end date, new Legend

Just when it feels like a new Apex Legends season has started, the next one is always fast approaching. Season 8 is up next, so here’s when it drops and what to expect when it does.

Apex Legends’ seventh season delivered much of what fans had been asking for, after finally debuting the Olympus map, adding the new Legend Horizon, and lots of new cosmetic content.

However, with Season 8’s release starting to creep up, Apex fans are always eager to see what Respawn has in store for them in the next major update. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Apex Legends Season 8?

The current battle pass of Apex Legends is scheduled to end on February 1, 2021. So, players can also expect Season 8 to go live shortly after the massive update that’ll implement major changes to the game.

It’s worth noting that the 2 year anniversary of Apex Legends will be on February 4. Season 4 started on February 4, 2020, so Respawn may want to keep the tradition going of a new season on the game’s anniversary.

Of course, there is always a chance that the season could be delayed to a later date, as was seen with Season 5, but Respawn have shown no signs of pushing the S8 update back, as of yet. On the other hand, Season 7’s release date was actually brought forward a week, so we know that launch dates are flexible.

Who is the new Legend in Apex Legends Season 8?

Every single season Respawn introduces a new character to the Apex Legends universe, and Season 8 is expected to continue that pattern.

However, despite lots of leaked Legends (which you can see here if you don’t mind the spoilers), we don’t have many indications about which character will be next to join the roster.

In previous seasons, names like Ash, Valk, and Blisk have all been teased or leaked as future characters but we will have to wait a little longer to find out who Respawn’s Season 8 pick will be.

What else to expect in Apex Legends Season 8?

With the release of Olympus in Season 7, it is unlikely that Respawn have any intentions of adding yet another map to the pool for another few seasons at least. But, it is likely that Olympus will receive some changes, possibly new locations, before the Apex Games resume for Season 8.

Season 7 bucked the trend by not adding a new weapon at launch. There has also been no confirmation, so far, of any weapons coming in the next season, although a number of unreleased weapons have been spotted in dev streams, including a bow and a new rifle. Other leaks have also shown that the devs were considering adding Heirloom weapon skins to the battle royale.

Other features that have either been leaked or spotted in dev streams include a new Gadget-type loot, as well as emotes that can be used when on the ground (rather than just skydive emotes).

Of course, there should also be plenty of other cosmetic items included in the next battle pass, some balance changes to Legends like Wraith, who is expected to receive heavy nerfs, and more.

That sums up everything we know about Season 8, for now, but there will be much more uncovered about the next chapter of Apex Legends as we approach it. As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, updates, guides, and more.