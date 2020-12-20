Logo
Apex Legends

When does Apex Legends Season 8 start? Season 7 end date, new Legend

Published: 20/Dec/2020 13:57

by Daniel Cleary
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Just when it feels like a new Apex Legends season has started, the next one is always fast approaching. Season 8 is up next, so here’s when it drops and what to expect when it does.

Apex Legends’ seventh season delivered much of what fans had been asking for, after finally debuting the Olympus map, adding the new Legend Horizon, and lots of new cosmetic content.

However, with Season 8’s release starting to creep up, Apex fans are always eager to see what Respawn has in store for them in the next major update. Here’s everything we know so far.

When is Apex Legends Season 8?

The current battle pass of Apex Legends is scheduled to end on February 1, 2021. So, players can also expect Season 8 to go live shortly after the massive update that’ll implement major changes to the game.

It’s worth noting that the 2 year anniversary of Apex Legends will be on February 4. Season 4 started on February 4, 2020, so Respawn may want to keep the tradition going of a new season on the game’s anniversary.

Of course, there is always a chance that the season could be delayed to a later date, as was seen with Season 5, but Respawn have shown no signs of pushing the S8 update back, as of yet. On the other hand, Season 7’s release date was actually brought forward a week, so we know that launch dates are flexible.

mirage on trident in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 8 is scheduled for February 1, 2021.

Who is the new Legend in Apex Legends Season 8?

Every single season Respawn introduces a new character to the Apex Legends universe, and Season 8 is expected to continue that pattern.

However, despite lots of leaked Legends (which you can see here if you don’t mind the spoilers), we don’t have many indications about which character will be next to join the roster.

In previous seasons, names like Ash, Valk, and Blisk have all been teased or leaked as future characters but we will have to wait a little longer to find out who Respawn’s Season 8 pick will be.

horizon in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon was the latest character added to Apex Legends.

What else to expect in Apex Legends Season 8?

With the release of Olympus in Season 7, it is unlikely that Respawn have any intentions of adding yet another map to the pool for another few seasons at least. But, it is likely that Olympus will receive some changes, possibly new locations, before the Apex Games resume for Season 8.

Season 7 bucked the trend by not adding a new weapon at launch. There has also been no confirmation, so far, of any weapons coming in the next season, although a number of unreleased weapons have been spotted in dev streams, including a bow and a new rifle. Other leaks have also shown that the devs were considering adding Heirloom weapon skins to the battle royale.

Other features that have either been leaked or spotted in dev streams include a new Gadget-type loot, as well as emotes that can be used when on the ground (rather than just skydive emotes).

Of course, there should also be plenty of other cosmetic items included in the next battle pass, some balance changes to Legends like Wraith, who is expected to receive heavy nerfs, and more.

That sums up everything we know about Season 8, for now, but there will be much more uncovered about the next chapter of Apex Legends as we approach it. As always, make sure to follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, updates, guides, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077

Apex Legends fan brings Crypto to Cyberpunk 2077 with in-game cosplay

Published: 20/Dec/2020 12:05

by Daniel Cleary
Crypto and night city in cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red / Respawn Entertainment

Share

CyberPunk 2077

A creative Apex Legends fan has brought Crypto’s outfit to Cyberpunk 2077, after recreating the Surveillance Expert with the new title’s character customization tools.

The release of Cyberpunk 2077 has been highly anticipated for many years, and despite some early troubles on last-gen consoles, CD Projekt has still delivered some impressive new features to their open-world game.

One of the most notable features is the unique character customization options that can be selected throughout the game, with plenty of different outfits and pieces that players can pick up around Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 character creator
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red added a lot of customization options to Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 allows players to customize their characters however they please, but one creative Apex Legends fan u/Lootmaster06 decided to merge the two games together by bringing one of their favorite Legends to the futuristic title.

Lootmaster06 recreated Crypto in Cyberpunk 2077, and shared an image of their “V” with a near-identical outfit to the Surveillance Expert in Apex Legends, donning a similar jacket and boots to Crypto’s default skin.

Out of all the fan-favorite characters in Apex Legends, Crypto is well known for his tech abilities and would also be a natural fit as a character in the Cyberpunk universe.

Crypto outfit in Cyberpunk 2077.
u/Lootmaster06 / CD Projekt Red
The closest you’ll get to making Crypto in Cyberpunk.

This unique in-game cosplay, along with other creative fans in Cyberpunk 2077, has highlighted the potential for CD Projekt Red to collaborate with different game studios in the future, to allow players to recreate even more of their favorite heroes from other titles.

CD Projekt RED has already included nods to some other games in their new release, with eagle-eyed fans finding easter eggs from games like Overwatch and more in Cyberpunk 2077. Not to mention there are a handful of familiar voices from Apex too – Loba’s voice actor plays Carol in Cyberpunk for example.

While it is unclear if they will choose to collaborate with other games going forwards, this Cyberpunk Crypto outfit is still quite impressive, considering that the Legend’s exact look can be difficult to replicate in-game.