Apex Legends Season 7 start date moved ahead by one week - Dexerto

After an initial leak and then a change with the Season 6 Battle Pass, it appears that the start date for Apex Legends’ Season 7 start date has been moved up by a week.

Although not officially announced yet by Respawn Entertainment, all indications seem to be pointing to Season 7 kicking off a week earlier than had been originally scheduled.

According to the in-game Battle Pass menu, S7 was initially set to start on November 10, which made sense given the length of a standard Apex Legends season. Now, prominent data-miner ‘Shrugtal’ leaked updated game code that showed the date being changed to November 4.

🚨 Season 7 is coming a week earlier, moved to Nov 4. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/SHyTFTRabR — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 21, 2020

Following Shrugtal’s tweet, Apex’s Battle Pass menu was adjusted to show that, as of October 21, there were only 14 days left remaining in S6, rather than the 21 that had been displayed earlier the same day.

This all but confirms the date change, which Respawn have not yet explained, although it could be because S6 had been delayed by a week, so this could be the devs wanting to keep subsequent seasons on schedule rather than all of them also starting a week later.

While this change fixes that issue and also means Apex fans will be able to access Season 7’s content a week earlier, at the same time, they’ll have a week less than originally anticipated to experience everything that Season 6 has to offer.

The Season 6 Battle Pass now only has 14 days remaining, taking us to November 4 for Season 7. pic.twitter.com/qDTqDYWP5r — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) October 21, 2020

Of course, players will still be able to purchase the current hero, Rampart, after the season has ended but if you were planning on ranking up your battle pass as much as possible, you may want to adjust your schedule accordingly if you haven’t yet done so.

For those that don’t know, Apex Legends Season 7 is set to introduce a brand new legend named Horizon and is also expected to add a new machine gun called Predator, although the latter has yet to be confirmed. Of course, players will also have a new battle pass full of content to jump into.