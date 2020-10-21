 Apex Legends Season 7 start date moved ahead by one week - Dexerto
Apex Legends Season 7 start date moved ahead by one week

Published: 21/Oct/2020 22:40 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 23:22

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment

After an initial leak and then a change with the Season 6 Battle Pass, it appears that the start date for Apex Legends’ Season 7 start date has been moved up by a week.

Although not officially announced yet by Respawn Entertainment, all indications seem to be pointing to Season 7 kicking off a week earlier than had been originally scheduled.

According to the in-game Battle Pass menu, S7 was initially set to start on November 10, which made sense given the length of a standard Apex Legends season. Now, prominent data-miner ‘Shrugtal’ leaked updated game code that showed the date being changed to November 4.

Following Shrugtal’s tweet, Apex’s Battle Pass menu was adjusted to show that, as of October 21, there were only 14 days left remaining in S6, rather than the 21 that had been displayed earlier the same day.

This all but confirms the date change, which Respawn have not yet explained, although it could be because S6 had been delayed by a week, so this could be the devs wanting to keep subsequent seasons on schedule rather than all of them also starting a week later.

While this change fixes that issue and also means Apex fans will be able to access Season 7’s content a week earlier, at the same time, they’ll have a week less than originally anticipated to experience everything that Season 6 has to offer.

 

Of course, players will still be able to purchase the current hero, Rampart, after the season has ended but if you were planning on ranking up your battle pass as much as possible, you may want to adjust your schedule accordingly if you haven’t yet done so.

For those that don’t know, Apex Legends Season 7 is set to introduce a brand new legend named Horizon and is also expected to add a new machine gun called Predator, although the latter has yet to be confirmed. Of course, players will also have a new battle pass full of content to jump into.

Apex Legends dev confirms "lots of progress" on audio ahead of Season 7

Published: 21/Oct/2020 18:30

by Tanner Pierce
Apex Legends lineup with logo
Respawn Entertainment/EA

Ahead of the game’s Season 7 update, set to start on November 7, one of the Apex Legends developers has provided a small but meaningful update on the audio issues that have been plaguing the game for a while now. 

Of course, the new season will bring a slew of new content, including a new Legend, but just as important are buffs, nerfs, and bug fixes.

One of the most pressing problems in the game right now is the audio. While a number of different issues are plaguing the sound, the most notable is that sometimes there’s a lack of audio for enemy footsteps.

Understandably, this is causing some major frustrations for players, as that can lead to easy deaths. Luckily, it seems like the solution is just around the corner.

Apex running footsteps
Respawn Entertainment/EA
One of the biggest problems with Apex Legend’s audio right now, is the lack of enemy footsteps in certain situations.

According to Apex Legends Game Director Chad Grenier in a Reddit post, the audio team has made “lots of progress” when it comes to the audio issues. Unfortunately, however, he didn’t go into any specific detail about the actual “progress” that has been made.

In addition, he also hinted that at least some of the audio issues should be fixed during the game’s Season 7 update, although some of the others will have to wait until “just after Season 7”. Grenier didn’t provide an update as to when that second update will come, meaning it could be anywhere from a week after the first patch to a month after.

Apex Legends audio update
Reddit
Chad Grenier, Apex Legend’s game director, posted this reply on Reddit in regards to the audio issues in the game.

That last part is sure to disappoint some players who were hoping that all of them would be fixed at the same time but at least some progress is better than no progress.

Either way, fans won’t have to wait too long for the first round of fixes, as Apex Legends Season 7 is set to drop on November 10, 2020.