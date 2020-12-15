Respawn respond to Apex Legends bug sinking players under Olympus

An Apex Legends dev has responded to a bug that forces players to fall through the map when dropping into Olympus.

As with any online game, Apex Legends has its fair share of glitches that can affect the gameplay experience. These range from extremely funny bugs like Gibralter swapping models with Pathfinder, to matchmaking issues that have less of a humorous side to them.

As expected, these glitches were particularly prevalent in November at the start of Season 7. Alongside the release of the new Olympus map, players were finding a range of bugs that were quickly patched out by Respawn.

Despite this, it looks like a few game-breaking glitches may have slipped through the cracks.

Respawn dev responds to players falling through map

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed a bug that forces players to fall through the map after dropping in. The post has over 12 thousand upvotes and nearly 300 comments at the time of writing.

Read More: Apex Legends player reaches 100k Ranked Points

The thread, simply titled ‘Respawn what the heck is this’ contains a video of a squad of three dropping into the Olympus map. As the team approaches the ground, one player breaks off from the jumpmaster, and the other two look to land on a roof. However, instead of landing on a solid surface, one of the players simply falls through the map and dies.

A developer responded to the thread with a short reply that revealed Respawn is now looking into the issue: “Thanks for the clip… Sending this off to our team to investigate.”

Although it’s unclear what caused the bug to occur, some Reddit users have speculated it is linked to an issue with players detaching from the jumpmaster. For whatever reason, if two players remain attached until the landing, there’s a chance they phase straight through the map.

There’s no doubt this is a game-breaking bug, but its unknown as to when, or even if, Respawn can get it sorted any time soon. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.