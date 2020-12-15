Logo
Respawn respond to Apex Legends bug sinking players under Olympus

Published: 15/Dec/2020 17:13

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends dev has responded to a bug that forces players to fall through the map when dropping into Olympus. 

As with any online game, Apex Legends has its fair share of glitches that can affect the gameplay experience. These range from extremely funny bugs like Gibralter swapping models with Pathfinder, to matchmaking issues that have less of a humorous side to them.

As expected, these glitches were particularly prevalent in November at the start of Season 7. Alongside the release of the new Olympus map, players were finding a range of bugs that were quickly patched out by Respawn.

Despite this, it looks like a few game-breaking glitches may have slipped through the cracks.

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 launched on November 4, 2020.

Respawn dev responds to players falling through map

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit has revealed a bug that forces players to fall through the map after dropping in. The post has over 12 thousand upvotes and nearly 300 comments at the time of writing.

The thread, simply titled ‘Respawn what the heck is this’ contains a video of a squad of three dropping into the Olympus map. As the team approaches the ground, one player breaks off from the jumpmaster, and the other two look to land on a roof. However, instead of landing on a solid surface, one of the players simply falls through the map and dies.

A developer responded to the thread with a short reply that revealed Respawn is now looking into the issue: “Thanks for the clip… Sending this off to our team to investigate.”

Respawn what the heck is this from r/apexlegends

Although it’s unclear what caused the bug to occur, some Reddit users have speculated it is linked to an issue with players detaching from the jumpmaster. For whatever reason, if two players remain attached until the landing, there’s a chance they phase straight through the map.

There’s no doubt this is a game-breaking bug, but its unknown as to when, or even if, Respawn can get it sorted any time soon. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on things.

Apex Legends voice actors discovered in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 14/Dec/2020 16:37

by Jacob Hale
Loba Apex Legends voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077
Respawn Entertainment/CD Projekt Red

Several Apex Legends voice actors have been discovered in CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077, and now fans are questioning how many of them are involved.

Cyberpunk released on December 10 around eight years after it was first announced, to massive fanfare and a hugely varied critical reception as one of the most highly-anticipated games of recent years.

It didn’t take long, then, for the strong legion of Apex Legends players to notice some similarities between some of the Cyberpunk characters and their favorite legends in the Apex Games. Here are the characters and voice actors we’ve found so far.

Loba voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

One of the first voice actors to be found was that of Loba, who is voiced by Fryda Wolff. Wolff voices Carol in Cyberpunk, as shown in the clip here, with her distinctive voice slightly altered for the new character.

However, Wolff may voice some other characters in Cyberpunk too. She tweeted on December 13 about voicing Carol but also some other characters in the game, including “some ‘Latina accented’ randos and a super shrill stalker fangirl.”

Crypto voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

The voice behind Crypto, Johnny Young, has also been discovered within Cyberpunk.

After being tweeted a video that a fan presumed was him, Young quote tweeted it saying that they “found one of him” — possibly hinting that he features even more throughout the game.

Octane voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077

Finally, one voice actor that has revealed they are in Cyberpunk 2077 is Nicolas Roye, who voices Octane in Apex Legends.

Though we haven’t found any snippets yet, he posted a tweet on December 10 saying that he “had an awesome time playing a few characters” in the game.

As for the other actors in Apex Legends, we won’t know if they feature in Cyberpunk 2077 until they reveal it themselves or more clips are discovered similar to those of Loba’s or Crypto’s.

It’s definitely been fun hearing some of our favorite legends in Cyberpunk, but there is something weird about hearing them in a game that’s very out of place.