Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem: Fuse Legend, Weapon, Map changes - Dexerto

 Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem: Fuse Legend, Weapon, Map changes
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 8 Mayhem: Fuse Legend, New Weapon, Map changes

Published: 18/Jan/2021 16:32

by David Purcell
apex legends season 8
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed Apex Legends Season 8 is coming on February 2, and while the clock ticks down for the big update, we already have news on the new legend and weapon entering the battle. 

The game has come a long way since being released in February 2019, and two years later, we’re on the cusp of its eighth major content refresh.

Apex Legends Season 8 start date

Respawn Entertainment confirmed on January 18 that the game will be entering Season 8 on February 2, meaning there’s not much longer to wait.

This was announced via their official website, where they stated it would be called “Mayhem” as its official title.

Meet Fuse, the next legend for Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends season 8 legend

Fuse is the next character in Apex Legends, and will arrive – just like others have in the past – with the new season update. “Fuse doesn’t lack confidence, but he often lacks a plan. He’s a blow-up-first ask-questions-later kinda guy,” developers have confirmed.

An interesting line from the official press release stated: “Obliterated Kings Canyon: Fuse’s entrance has dramatically reshaped Kings Canyon. Stay tuned to learn more.”

So not only do we know who the next legend is going to be, we also know major map changes are on the way for the game’s classic map.

Apex Legends new weapon: 30-30 Repeater

apex legends season 8 weapon 30 30 repeater
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater will be added to the loot pool this February.

Following leaks that have appeared in the past, finally the mysterious Winchester-style weapon has a name.

The 30-30 Repeater is coming soon to the popular battle royale, and will be taking heavy bullets based on its official description. On the EA website, it states: “Salvo’s most popular weapon, this lever-action rifle picks apart the opposition with hard-hitting rounds.

Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands trailer: Fuse

If you want to catch a glimpse of Fuse in action, check out the lore video below.

Now that we know when the next big patch is coming, all eyes turns to that release date of February 2. Based on what we know so far, it’s going to be one of the biggest updates yet.

What we don’t yet have is the official list of abilities for Fuse. Once we know that, we’ll be the first to let you know.

Apex Legends

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 error on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

Published: 18/Jan/2021 1:20 Updated: 18/Jan/2021 1:30

by Connor Bennett
Respawn

Despite being around for a while now, the infamous code 100 error continues to cause problems in Apex Legends and we’ve got all the info you need to address it.

What is the code 100 error in Apex Legends?

The Code 100 Error has been annoying Apex Legends players since early 2020; the error relates to players being unable to ‘complete their EA Account sign in,’ which is particularly annoying for players as EA have not yet noted the issues, much less acknowledged that they have their own fix coming.

Players have come up with a temporary fix of their own, with the remedy being pretty much the same regardless of whether you play the popular title on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. You can find the fix for each respective platform below.

The Code 100 error is stopping Apex Legends players from helping teammates as Lifeline.

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on Xbox One & Series X/S

The temporary fix, which has been a success for most players, revolves around being able to change your DNS [Domain Name System] server to a public DNS service, which has its own numbered code.

To make the fix work on Xbox, go into your network settings and tweak a few things:

  1. Go to Settings – Network, Advanced Settings, DNS Settings
  2. Change DNS settings to the following:
  3. Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8
  4. Secondary DNS: 8.8.4.4
  5. Save settings and return to Apex Legends

You may have to restart the game for the updated settings to make a change.

The network settings for Xbox One are slightly tucked away – but you'll be back playing Apex in no time.

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on PS4 & PS5

Again, fixing the error on either PlayStation console is pretty similar to Xbox but there are a couple more steps to follow:

  1. Go to Settings » Network » Set Up Internet Connection.
  2. Select which connection you use – be it WiFi or LAN Cable
  3. Select ‘custom’ and enter the following settings:
    • IP Address Settings: Automatic
    • DHCP Host Name: Do Not Specify
    • DNS Settings: Manual
    • Primary DNS: 8.8.8.8
    • Secondary DNS: 8.8.4.4
    • MTU Settings: Automatic
    • Proxy Server: Do Not Use

Save these settings and then return to your home screen.  Like on Xbox, you may have to close the Apex Legends application and start it up again for the changes to take effect.

The code 100 error has been affecting Apex Legends players for a few days

How to fix Apex Legends code 100 Error on PC

The good news is that there is a fix for code 100 on PC, the bad news is that it takes a bit longer to do that on console. That said, if you follow these steps, you should be able to bypass the error.

  1. On PC, hit the Win + R keys together, opening the command box
  2. There, type in ncpa.cpl and wait for ‘Network Connections’ to appear
  3. On Network Connections, head to the internet connection you operate on and right-click it
  4. Once that right-click menu open, select properties
  5. After the properties menu opens, find Internet Protocol version 4 (TCP/IPv4) and select properties – which is towards the bottom right-hand side of the box
  6. There, select ‘Use the following DNS server addresses’ and type in:
  7.  Preferred DNS server: 8.8.8.8
  8. Alternate DNS server: 8.8.4.4
  9. Once done, select OK in the bottom right-hand corner. Once the box disappears, restart your PC and allow the changes to take place.

So, there you have it, that’s how you fix the Code 100 Error on old-gen and next-gen consoles, as well as PC.

Last updated January 17, 2021, at 5:30 PM EST.