Apex Legends dev teases major 'unexpected' features in Season 9 - Dexerto

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev teases major ‘unexpected’ features in Season 9

Published: 19/Dec/2020 13:42

by Calum Patterson
All Legends in Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier has teased content due to release in future seasons, including as far as Season 11, but highlighted Season 9 as a time when players will be getting some unexpected content.

Apex is currently in Season 7, which launched on November 4, and brought with it a new map, the game’s third. Season 8 is up next of course, but the team at Respawn are always working many seasons in advance, and Season 9 seems to be a high point.

Speaking to IGN about their workflow while the entire team has been moved to working from home, and yet have still managed to successfully launch two full seasons and work on at least four more.

But, at the end of the discussion, Grenier gave some mouth-watering teasers about what players can expect in Season 8 and 9 in particular, with a few surprises planned.

Olympus apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Olympus is the latest map in Apex Legends, added with Season 7.

“I would love to just talk about all of it, because I’m so excited. Season 8 is shaping up to be amazing, it’s just great, and almost entirely done working from home.” But when talking about Season 9, Grenier sounded even more enthusiastic.

“Season 9 is also going to be great, really looking forward to it. In Season 9, you’re going to see some major things that you did not expect. So it’s just a really exciting time right now.

“Despite all the working from home challenges, we’ve hit a stride, and we’ve figured a lot of the things out about how to work together and how to build great content. And there’s no shortage of great ideas in our studio.”

Topic starts at 18:45

What could these unexpected features be? There are a few possibilities. Top of the list for many players would be more non-Battle Royale style modes. The success of LTMs like Winter Express will certainly give Respawn confidence that these kinds of modes can work in Apex. They’ve already said this is something they want to work on.

Other possible avenues are more PVE style modes, or perhaps a more fleshed out story mode. The Season 5 quest was a small hint at what could come there, but Respawn has dialed this back in Season 6 and 7, opting for weekly comics to tell the game’s story instead.

There’s also the possibility of another map, but given we’ve just had Olympus added, this seems less likely, as another new map within six months is probably excessive – for both players and developers.

Season 10 and 11 are also in the works, Grenier confirms, and no doubt plans are also being formed for many seasons beyond that. As always, we’ll keep you up to date on everything you need to know about the present and future of Apex Legends.

Apex Legends players want Mario Kart LTM after viral Trident racing clip

Published: 19/Dec/2020 0:55

by Bill Cooney
Nintendo/Respawn Ent.

A viral clip of Apex Legends’ new Trident vehicles has led to calls for Respawn to add a limited-time racing mode similar to Mario Kart, and from the video, it does look like it would be extremely fun.

Ever since the Trident was added to Apex, it’s been assumed that, eventually, players would attempt to race them around and not only has that happened, but it’s given fans a great idea for a new LTM at the same time.

A clip from YouTuber ‘ItsEazy_HQ’ showing a group of players racing the hovercraft overlaid with Mario Kart effects quickly went viral on Reddit, and it doesn’t take much imagination to see how a racing mode could be put in.

Why is Mario in Apex pt 2😂 (since respawn loves Nintendo) from apexlegends

“This needs to be added as a permanent game mode, this is so good” one user replied, and seeing as how it’s the most-upvoted comment, plenty of people agreed. But how would something like this actually work?

Well, the Trident already comes with a temporary boost ability, which takes care of the red mushroom item. Not only that, but the chosen path around Olympus in the clip works very well as a racetrack already — and with a few changes it could be almost perfect.

There are also several items and abilities that could be incorporated directly from Apex as well. Take Octane’s Launch Pads for instance — they can already boost the vehicle in the air, so why not have pre-placed pads across the width of the track at certain points to make things interesting?

Additionally, Horizon’s Gravity Lift ability can also boost the craft, and her Black Hole ultimate can trap it in place, perfect to get that annoying second-place racer off of your tail.

Apex Legends Trident
Respawn Entertainment
A Trident racing LTM could be legendary if it was done right.

Crypto’s Drone EMP, Wattson’s Perimeter Fences, and the Arc Star can also stun the Trident for five seconds each, definitely not what you want to happen as you’re putting the pedal to the metal.

While there’s plenty of potential here (and we haven’t even talked about the skins and cosmetics that could come out of this), Respawn has shown no signs of introducing a Mario Kart-inspired special mode or event just yet.