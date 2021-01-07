Logo
Who is Fuse in Apex Legends? Potential Season 8 Legend abilities leaked

Published: 7/Jan/2021 13:57

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends explosion character fuse
Respawn Entertainment

As with each season of Apex Legends, a new character is set to be introduced to the roster in Season 8, but who will it be? There are a handful of unreleased Legends that have been rumored for a long time now, and all signs point to one of them: Fuse.

Season 8 of Apex Legends is expected to drop around the 2-year anniversary of the game’s launch, back in February 2019. In early February 2021, the eighth season will arrive – a year on from when Revenant joined the Apex Games in Season 4.

The next Legend will have a lot of expectations to live up to, as the most recent new Legend, Horizon, released in the strongest state of any post-launch character.

Whether this new recruit will instantly become part of the meta remains to be seen, but their leaked abilities might give us some indication. Here’s everything we know about the rumored Season 8 Legend, Fuse.

Horizon in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon instantly became part of the meta in Season 7.

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

Nothing has been confirmed by Respawn, yet, and likely won’t be until we get much closer to the release of the new Season. But, we can expect some teasers to start appearing on the map throughout January, as they’ve done for previous Legends.

However, if you don’t mind the surprise being spoiled, data miners have been digging through the game files to uncover new content added in the Fight Night update, which gives us an indication of the new character and their abilities.

This new Legend is called Fuse (in the game files at least), and the name ties into their leaked abilities.

What are Fuse’s abilities?

Leakers have found various files in-game that indicate Fuse’s abilities will be focused on explosives. The official names of these abilities could change, but this is what we know currently.

  • Tactical: Projectile Grenade
  • Ultimate: Firebomb

Sound files for the abilities were also found and leaked by Biast12.

Interestingly, these abilities seem to line up with a Legend concept that was first posted back in May 2019 on Reddit – with the name of the concept also called ‘Fuse’.

This concept by a fan was also called an ‘explosives expert’, so it seems possible that Respawn could have taken inspiration from this character idea. This is what the concept looked like (note this is a fan-made concept – not the official Fuse Legend).

Fuse concept in Apex Legends
Reddit: u/designty
This fan-made concept for a Legend called Fuse was very popular back in 2019.

It must be reiterated that nothing is confirmed yet. After all, Respawn previously tricked everyone with the release of Forge – who was then killed and replaced by Revenant. This was actually a deliberate ploy to throw off the data miners.

However, the last three Legends have all been correctly leaked ahead of their release, so we can put some faith in these files being accurate. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Other Season 8 leaks have revealed an Anniversary Collection Event is planned, which will bring back recolors of some of the best Legend skins.

Smart Apex Legends concept would help teamwork with randoms

Published: 7/Jan/2021 12:58

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has suggested a clever new feature that would help squads with teamwork and decision making. Although the concept is incredibly simple, it could have a massive impact on gameplay.

As with any squad-based FPS, teamwork is incredibly important when looking to pick up the victory in Apex Legends. It’s key members of a team stay in close vicinity of each other and are ready to assist with any unexpected threats.

Of course, when playing with randoms in Apex Legends, staying close together can be a bit of a challenge. Players often run off to distant buildings to grab loot or just abandon their team completely. This inevitably ends with them being downed and caught out in a location too far away for their squad to assist. This doesn’t help with becoming a better teammate in Apex Legends.

Well, a concept suggested by an Apex Legends player may be the perfect feature to help squad members maintain an awareness of each other’s position.

Location in Olympus map
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends was originally released all the way back in February of 2019.

Apex Legends distance tracking feature

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit suggesting a new distance tracking feature has garnered a very positive reception.

The concept involves adding a small section beneath each squad member’s name that tracks their exact distance from your Legend. Although a relatively simple feature, it could completely change how random teams play with each other in-game.

Having a distance tracker will allow players to maintain a better understanding of their position. When the number rises higher, it gives them a chance to consider the risks of moving further away from their team. This not only improves their decision making but will result in squads playing with more teamwork.

Concept I made to see how far away your teammates are in relativity to your position. (yes I drew it lmao) from r/apexlegends

Of course, just because this feature would tell players how far away they are from their squad, it doesn’t guarantee they’d pay any attention to it.

As you can see, such a small feature shouldn’t be too difficult for Respawn to implement. We already know they’re planning on adding a damage counter in Season 8, so a distance tracker would be a great addition to come alongside it. However, we wouldn’t expect in the next update right away.

If there’s enough demand from players for the feature to be added, then Respawn will surely take note.