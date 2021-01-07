As with each season of Apex Legends, a new character is set to be introduced to the roster in Season 8, but who will it be? There are a handful of unreleased Legends that have been rumored for a long time now, and all signs point to one of them: Fuse.

Season 8 of Apex Legends is expected to drop around the 2-year anniversary of the game’s launch, back in February 2019. In early February 2021, the eighth season will arrive – a year on from when Revenant joined the Apex Games in Season 4.

The next Legend will have a lot of expectations to live up to, as the most recent new Legend, Horizon, released in the strongest state of any post-launch character.

Whether this new recruit will instantly become part of the meta remains to be seen, but their leaked abilities might give us some indication. Here’s everything we know about the rumored Season 8 Legend, Fuse.

Who is the Season 8 Legend?

Nothing has been confirmed by Respawn, yet, and likely won’t be until we get much closer to the release of the new Season. But, we can expect some teasers to start appearing on the map throughout January, as they’ve done for previous Legends.

However, if you don’t mind the surprise being spoiled, data miners have been digging through the game files to uncover new content added in the Fight Night update, which gives us an indication of the new character and their abilities.

This new Legend is called Fuse (in the game files at least), and the name ties into their leaked abilities.

What are Fuse’s abilities?

Leakers have found various files in-game that indicate Fuse’s abilities will be focused on explosives. The official names of these abilities could change, but this is what we know currently.

Tactical: Projectile Grenade

Ultimate: Firebomb

Sound files for the abilities were also found and leaked by Biast12.

Interestingly, these abilities seem to line up with a Legend concept that was first posted back in May 2019 on Reddit – with the name of the concept also called ‘Fuse’.

This concept by a fan was also called an ‘explosives expert’, so it seems possible that Respawn could have taken inspiration from this character idea. This is what the concept looked like (note this is a fan-made concept – not the official Fuse Legend).

It must be reiterated that nothing is confirmed yet. After all, Respawn previously tricked everyone with the release of Forge – who was then killed and replaced by Revenant. This was actually a deliberate ploy to throw off the data miners.

However, the last three Legends have all been correctly leaked ahead of their release, so we can put some faith in these files being accurate. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Other Season 8 leaks have revealed an Anniversary Collection Event is planned, which will bring back recolors of some of the best Legend skins.