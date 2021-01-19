 Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater: New Season 8 weapon ammo type, attachments, damage - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater: New Season 8 weapon revealed

Published: 19/Jan/2021 12:55

by Calum Patterson
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 will be introducing a new weapon – the 30-30 repeater. A lever-action rifle that “packs a punch,” it’s unlike any other weapon in the game so far. But, will it be any good?

Season 7 of Apex Legends bucked the trend by not adding a new weapon at all. Though this didn’t really bother anyone, as there was a whole new map to worry about, and the beloved R-99 was returned to floor loot.

But, we knew that more weapons were coming, after numerous sightings of unreleased guns were spotted in dev streams, including this mystery rifle which has now been confirmed.

We first saw the 30-30 Repeater in the Season 6 dev stream, as it lay nonchalantly on the ground for a brief moment.

Apex Legends 30 30 repeater on the floor
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 repeater was first spotted in the Season 6 dev stream.

What is the 30-30 repeater in Apex Legends?

The new Season 8 weapon is actually tied to the lore. The new Legend, Fuse, joins the games from the planet Salvo, and he’s bringing the 30-30 Repeater with him.

It’s described as “Salvo’s most popular weapon” and Fuse is seen posing with it in his promotional image.

The 30-30 Repeater is a lever-action rifle that “picks apart the opposition with hard-hitting rounds.”

30-30 Repeater ammo type

We don’t have confirmation yet of which ammo type the new gun will use, but we can make some guesses based on what we know.

In the dev stream, the Repeater was surrounded by Heavy Ammo, which could indicate this ammo type. The description states ‘hard-hitting rounds’, which could also mean sniper ammo potentially.

The other option would be a totally new ammo type, considering this a weapon that doesn’t fit neatly into the Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle categories.

Attachments

Attachments are also still a guessing game at this stage. Presumably, we will be able to attach some long-range scopes to this weapon, to let it thrive at mid-to-long range.

We also can’t rule out extended mags just because it’s a lever-action – after all, the Wingman supports extended mags – and it’s a revolver!

Sniper Scope in Apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Hopefully we’ll be able to attach long range scopes to the repeater.

An improved stock and barrel stabilizer would also apply nicely to a weapon like this. However, considering it’s so unique, we wouldn’t be surprised if a new hop-up was added specifically for the 30-30 Repeater.

Damage

Expect the 30-30 repeater to be a high-damage weapon, which will reward you for being accurate – but punish you severely if you miss. We won’t have exact stats on the 30-30 Repeater’s damage until Season 8 starts and players can complete some testing, though we’re expecting it to put enemies down in a similar number of shots to a Longbow.

Skins

The weapon should launch with over 16 common and rare skins, five Epic skins, and three Legendary skins.

That’s everything we know so far about the 30-30 Repeater in Apex Legends. Expect more information to drop about the new weapon ahead of the Season 8 launch on February 2.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev responds to calls for increased level cap beyond 500

Published: 19/Jan/2021 12:02

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends' level 500 badge
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends dev Jason McCord has explained why he’s against just lifting the level cap from 500 to a bigger number, but hinted at having some ideas for making a change. 

There are plenty of goals for any Apex Legends grinder to hit when they drop into Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale. You can go after the Apex Predator rank in Ranked mode, you can try and pick up every cosmetic, or you can go after the top player level of level 500.

Previously, that top player level was limited to level 100, but after players kicked up a fuss about not having much else to do when they got their, Respawn lifted the cap all the way to level 500. And they added in a few goodies like weapon charms and Apex packs, too.

However, many players have already gotten up to level 500 now, and want another target to aim for. Yet, it’s unlikely that the Respawn devs are going to budge anytime soon.

EAPlayers can now hit Level 500 in Apex Legends, if they dare!

 

Jason McCord, the Design Director at Respawn Entertainment, responded to a question about increasing the level cap on January 18.

“Any chance we ever see lift on the level 500 cap?” asked one curious player.

“Some day, maybe,” McCord responded a few hours later. “I’m not personally convinced that making that number bigger is the best way to feel progression in the game. We have some ideas.”

The note of “some ideas” might spark speculation about things like a prestige system, similar to the one that has been in Call of Duty for the longest time, coming to Apex Legends. 

That would give players something to strive towards, but, it can be argued that it is just similar to adding a bigger number. You’d still be grinding out ranks, but you could add even more unique badges to your player card so you stand out a bit more. 

Either way, we’ll just have to wait and see what Respawn decides to do, but at least it appears as if they’re aware of the calls that some fans have for a higher cap.