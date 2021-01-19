Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater: New Season 8 weapon ammo type, attachments, damage - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 8 will be introducing a new weapon – the 30-30 repeater. A lever-action rifle that “packs a punch,” it’s unlike any other weapon in the game so far. But, will it be any good?

Season 7 of Apex Legends bucked the trend by not adding a new weapon at all. Though this didn’t really bother anyone, as there was a whole new map to worry about, and the beloved R-99 was returned to floor loot.

But, we knew that more weapons were coming, after numerous sightings of unreleased guns were spotted in dev streams, including this mystery rifle which has now been confirmed.

We first saw the 30-30 Repeater in the Season 6 dev stream, as it lay nonchalantly on the ground for a brief moment.

What is the 30-30 repeater in Apex Legends?

The new Season 8 weapon is actually tied to the lore. The new Legend, Fuse, joins the games from the planet Salvo, and he’s bringing the 30-30 Repeater with him.

It’s described as “Salvo’s most popular weapon” and Fuse is seen posing with it in his promotional image.

The 30-30 Repeater is a lever-action rifle that “picks apart the opposition with hard-hitting rounds.”

🚨 New Season 8 weapon: The 30-30 Repeater. Salvo's most popular weapon, this lever-action rifle picks apart the opposition with hard-hitting rounds. pic.twitter.com/4v1jFnQtfW — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) January 18, 2021

30-30 Repeater ammo type

We don’t have confirmation yet of which ammo type the new gun will use, but we can make some guesses based on what we know.

In the dev stream, the Repeater was surrounded by Heavy Ammo, which could indicate this ammo type. The description states ‘hard-hitting rounds’, which could also mean sniper ammo potentially.

The other option would be a totally new ammo type, considering this a weapon that doesn’t fit neatly into the Assault Rifle or Sniper Rifle categories.

Attachments

Attachments are also still a guessing game at this stage. Presumably, we will be able to attach some long-range scopes to this weapon, to let it thrive at mid-to-long range.

We also can’t rule out extended mags just because it’s a lever-action – after all, the Wingman supports extended mags – and it’s a revolver!

An improved stock and barrel stabilizer would also apply nicely to a weapon like this. However, considering it’s so unique, we wouldn’t be surprised if a new hop-up was added specifically for the 30-30 Repeater.

Damage

Expect the 30-30 repeater to be a high-damage weapon, which will reward you for being accurate – but punish you severely if you miss. We won’t have exact stats on the 30-30 Repeater’s damage until Season 8 starts and players can complete some testing, though we’re expecting it to put enemies down in a similar number of shots to a Longbow.

Skins

The weapon should launch with over 16 common and rare skins, five Epic skins, and three Legendary skins.

That’s everything we know so far about the 30-30 Repeater in Apex Legends. Expect more information to drop about the new weapon ahead of the Season 8 launch on February 2.