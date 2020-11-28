 Apex Legends dev defends Wraith nerfs coming in Season 8 - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev defends Wraith nerfs coming in Season 8

Published: 28/Nov/2020 15:32

by Joe Craven
Wraith Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8 Respawn Entertainment

John Larson, Live Balance Designer at Respawn Entertainment, has defended the changes Wraith is set to undergo in Apex Legends Season 8, following comments from Daniel Klein. 

Balancing legends has long been a contentious topic in the Apex Legends community, with mains of various characters keen to see buffs. The admission, for example, that Mirage will never be a top-tier character irked many of the legend’s biggest fans.

The focus of the community is currently on Wraith, the Interdimensional Skirmisher who has long been in the upper-echelons of Apex Legends. However, comments from developer Daniel Klein about Respawn’s efforts to get Wraith “under control” in Season 8 led many to believe that she is set for significant nerfs. Unsurprisingly, this caused considerable discussion among Wraith players – and those sick of coming up against her.

Wraith with a gun smiling in APex Legends
Respawn
Wraith looks set for a nerf in Apex Legends Season 8.

His comments generally revolved around fixing Wraith’s hitbox – rather than nerfing her equipment to any greater degree. However, many believe she has been nerfed enough and further weakening is not the correct response.

Redditor ‘QuikScopeDash’ is one who took this stance, joking that they would main Crypto because Wraith has been nerfed so significantly.

This prompted a lengthy reply from John Larson, a Live Balance Designer at Respawn. He prefixed his comment by explaining that he is a Wraith main and wants her to remain viable.

“Wraith’s kit has been nerfed and tweaked more than any other legend’s, but her win rate and encounter win rate has remained an anomaly,” Larson said. “The common argument is that mechanically gifted players are drawn to her kit, but when we filter by skill brackets (rank, average damage, you name it) she’s still head and shoulders above everyone. So what does this mean?”

John Larson comment Wraith nerf Respawn
Reddit
Larson’s reply on Reddit.

Issues with Reddit moderation resulted in large portions of Larson’s comment being removed, but his point remained clear. Despite the various nerfs Wraith and her kit have suffered, her stats suggest she is still performing incredibly well.

He went on to compare Wraith with Pathfinder, explaining that “we never want to nerf legends to the point where they lose their identity.”

Many fear Wraith is approaching that point, and want the Voidwalker to remain as powerful as she’s always been.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends dev reveals top 5 most played legends in Season 7

Published: 27/Nov/2020 10:08

by Connor Bennett
Wraith, Horizon, and Octane in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Apex Legends developer Daniel Klein has revealed the five most popular legends from Season 7 – and it should come as no surprise that Horizon is right up there already.

As the Apex Legends seasons have unfolded, it’s been easy for players to chop and change the legends they use seeing as a new character is introduced which each major, season starting update. 

The new character always receives huge attention as players want to test out the new content, but sometimes, they don’t stick around and can immediately fall to the bottom of the pile once fans are seemingly bored with them. 

In the case of Horizon and Apex Legends Season 7, she has been able to stick around as one of the most played legends – even cementing her spot amongst some of the battle royale’s long-term favorites.

Wraith in World's Edge Apex Legends
Respawn/EA
Wraith still leads the way as Apex’s most-used legend.

Speaking on The Third Party: An Apex Legends podcast, Respawn Senior Game Designer Daniel Klein revealed how the list of most played legends in the new season had started to shape up.

“Wraith, Bloodhound, Horizon, Octane, and then Lifeline, that’s the pick order right now,” Klein told the podcast hosts in relation to the top five, noting that Horizon had started to settle in the top five after her initial explosion in use. 

Octane being so high might surprise a few players, and as Klein points out, he doesn’t “win a lot of games,” but he’s so fun to play because of his speedy abilities. Klein also noted that there is an “interesting situation” with Bloodhound because they have a high pick rate, but they don’t win a lot of games. 

Timestamp of 46:00

Additionally, the Apex developer revealed that Loba has also seen a rise in her trios win rate after her Ultimate received a bit of a shake up at the start of Season 7. Though, he didn’t note just how popular and used that she has become. 

As the season unfolds, some currently lesser-played legends might see a boost in usage after Respawn rolls out patches, so, we’ll have to wait and see as to whether or not the top five is shaken up or if it stays the same moving forward.