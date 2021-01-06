Apex Legends leaks reveal Season 8 Anniversary collection event: Skins, Heirlooms

Following the Fight Night Collection event update, data miners have been digging through the Apex Legends game files for details on upcoming content. New details about the Season 8 collection event, Anniversary, has been found, including new skins and an interesting change to heirlooms.

With Apex Legends Season 7 now in its final months, players are looking forward to Season 8. We can expect to see the usual balance changes, game tweaks, bugfixes, and cosmetics. A reliable Apex Legends leaker has now released information on upcoming skins and heirlooms.

Unlike previous collection events, Season 8’s Anniversary event will apparently add a new heirloom. Instead, players who complete the collection will be granted 150 Heirloom Shards, to select a specific Heirloom from the current pool.

Here’s everything we know about the leaked Season 8 Anniversary Collection event.

Apex Season 8 Anniversary collection event

According to Shrutgal, a reputable Apex Legends leaker known for accurate leaks – the new season will include an Anniversary collection event. This event will enable Apex Legends players to purchase any previously released Heirlooms of their choice, if they complete the collection.

Usually, collection events add a new Heirloom to the current cosmetic pool. But, on this occasion, while you’ll still need to spend the appropriate Apex Coins/open enough packs to complete the collection first, this new event will give you a choice of heirloom.

Season 8 will have the Anniversary collection event. The reward for completing the collection will not be a new heirloom, rather you will receive 150 heirloom shards to purchase an existing one of your choosing. — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 5, 2021

The downside is that it indicates there won’t be a new heirloom in the event. That doesn’t mean a new heirloom couldn’t come at another time during Season 8 though. Potentially for Bangalore.

Apex Legends Season 8 skins

Just like with every Apex Legends update, Season 8 is bringing plenty of new Legend and weapons skins to the table. According to Shrutgal, all Legends – except the three most recent – will be getting an “Anniversary” recolor.

Additionally, all the Iron Crown legendaries, apart from Wattson, will get recolors in the first Season 8 event and have been codenamed “Eoswar”. While the majority of the game’s skins are untextured, you can see three of these skins below:

Anniversary ‘from the Ashes’ Lifeline recolor

"Anniversary" From the Ashes recolor pic.twitter.com/G1FNMQGlit — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 5, 2021

Anniversary Outlands Warrior Bangalore recolor

Anniversary Bone Saw recolor

"Anniversary" Bone Saw recolor I'm seeing a color theme emerging here… pic.twitter.com/AgmV4PEkVF — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 6, 2021

Of course, while these leaks have come from a reputable source, it’s often best to take this with a grain of salt.

After all, Respawn has been known to change things before each update’s official release. However, this upcoming Anniversary event could be massive for those that wish to get their hands on a specific cosmetic, or a skin they may missed out on before in a new color.