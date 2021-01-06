Logo
Apex Legends leaks reveal Season 8 Anniversary collection event: Skins, Heirlooms

Published: 6/Jan/2021 17:37

by James Busby
Following the Fight Night Collection event update, data miners have been digging through the Apex Legends game files for details on upcoming content. New details about the Season 8 collection event, Anniversary, has been found, including new skins and an interesting change to heirlooms.

With Apex Legends Season 7 now in its final months, players are looking forward to Season 8. We can expect to see the usual balance changes, game tweaks, bugfixes, and cosmetics. A reliable Apex Legends leaker has now released information on upcoming skins and heirlooms. 

Unlike previous collection events, Season 8’s Anniversary event will apparently add a new heirloom. Instead, players who complete the collection will be granted 150 Heirloom Shards, to select a specific Heirloom from the current pool.

Here’s everything we know about the leaked Season 8 Anniversary Collection event. 

Apex Season 8 Anniversary collection event

We might finally be able to grab Mirage’s Trophy Heirloom.

According to Shrutgal, a reputable Apex Legends leaker known for accurate leaks – the new season will include an Anniversary collection event. This event will enable Apex Legends players to purchase any previously released Heirlooms of their choice, if they complete the collection. 

Usually, collection events add a new Heirloom to the current cosmetic pool. But, on this occasion, while you’ll still need to spend the appropriate Apex Coins/open enough packs to complete the collection first, this new event will give you a choice of heirloom.

The downside is that it indicates there won’t be a new heirloom in the event. That doesn’t mean a new heirloom couldn’t come at another time during Season 8 though. Potentially for Bangalore.

Apex Legends Season 8 skins

Just like with every Apex Legends update, Season 8 is bringing plenty of new Legend and weapons skins to the table. According to Shrutgal, all Legends – except the three most recent – will be getting an “Anniversary” recolor.

Additionally, all the Iron Crown legendaries, apart from Wattson, will get recolors in the first Season 8 event and have been codenamed “Eoswar”. While the majority of the game’s skins are untextured, you can see three of these skins below: 

Anniversary ‘from the Ashes’ Lifeline recolor

Anniversary Outlands Warrior Bangalore recolor

Anniversary Bone Saw recolor

Of course, while these leaks have come from a reputable source, it’s often best to take this with a grain of salt.

After all, Respawn has been known to change things before each update’s official release. However, this upcoming Anniversary event could be massive for those that wish to get their hands on a specific cosmetic, or a skin they may missed out on before in a new color.

Apex Legends pro ImperialHal swatted during Twitch stream

Published: 6/Jan/2021 9:54

by Jacob Hale
imperialhal swatted apex legends live stream
Popular Apex Legends streamer and pro player Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was swatted live on stream, causing concern among his fans and teammates.

Popular streamers, YouTubers and other internet personalities are often the most common victims of swatting – when someone makes a hoax call to law enforcement in order to make the police force dispatch a number of armed officers to a certain place, commonly said personalities’ homes.

On December 23, we saw Tfue get swatted live on stream and the hysteria that caused, and despite the dangers of it, it appears some still think it’s a fun idea to swat streamers.

Late in his January 5 broadcast, ImperialHal became the latest victim of a swatting incident, and it was captured on camera for all of his viewers to hear exactly what was going down.

Randomly between ranked matches, viewers heard a loud banging at ImperialHal’s door, followed up by a call of “Sheriff’s office,” making it clear almost immediately exactly what was going down.

Dosen quickly gets up from his chair after registering the sound outside of his game and you can hear him talking to the armed officers as they explain to him what he needs to be doing.

You can hear Hal complying with the police in the clip below, with them telling him to raise his hands and get on the ground for what they believe to be a serious crime to have been committed, with the streamer himself coming back a little while later, very calmly, explaining that he got swatted.

He said the officers were “pretty civil,” and that despite kicking down the door they “didn’t do anything crazy,” although they “did have pistols and sh*t.”

It does sound as though the officers had an idea about what was going on, realizing that Hal was streaming and playing video games online and suggesting he set up a VPN to try and prevent this from happening in the future.

Needless to say, the potential dangers associated with swatting are absolutely incredible. Lives have been lost due to this and people jailed for up to 20 years, so the sooner this ends the better.