Apex Legends streamer Mande explains why EVA-8 is better than Peacekeeper

TSM Apex Legends streamer Mikkel ‘Mande’ Hestbek has explained why the EVA-8, often a disregarded weapon, is actually better than the popular Peacekeeper shotgun.

When it comes to close-quarter combat in Apex Legends, ARs and SMGs are effective, but nothing can outmatch the raw firepower of a shotgun.

The three primary choices are the Peacekeeper, EVA-8, and Mastiff which are all powerful in the Outlands, but a lot of the time players gravitate toward the PK.

This is because the Peacekeeper’s shots can be charged up, decreasing the bullet spread and maximizing the damage output of the weapon.

Well, according to TSM streamer Mande, the majority of Apex players should choose the EVA-8 over the PK as it’s significantly more “consistent” in gunfights.

Respawn Entertainment The EVA-8 is a semi-automatic shotgun in Apex Legends.

Mande explains why he uses EVA-8 over Peacekeeper

During a recent stream, TSM content creator Mande was asked by one of his viewers whether he prefers the EVA-8 or the Peacekeeper shotgun.

In response, he revealed that the EVA-8 does more “consistent damage” thanks to its semi-automatic fire rate.

This means that if you miss a shot on an opponent in an intense skirmish, you can instantly continue firing, whereas with the PK it’s “GGs” if you make one mistake.

“If I use EVA I know for a fact I’ll do consistent damage in a fight, I’ll at least pump out 100, but if I miss two PK shots I can die”.

While the Peacekeeper is without a doubt a strong weapon, it requires pinpoint precision, especially when taking on a fully automatic weapon.

This high-risk, high-reward playstyle is good for certain players and pros, but Mande values “consistency” over everything else, and that’s why he uses the EVA.