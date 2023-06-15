Why isn’t there One Piece chapter 1087 this week?

One Piece recently concluded its Reverie flashback after unveiling various new secrets, leaving fans hoping for more. However, the series didn’t release One Piece chapter 1087 this week.

One Piece’s Final Saga has been a continuous stream of surprising moments. Fans finally learn the truth behind the secret name “D,” the existence of God’s Knights and their commanders. With so much going on, it’s easy to figure out that Eiichiro Oda is pulling out all the stops for the series ending.

The Reverie flashback is one of the most anticipated and essential parts of the story. Now that the Revolutionary Army is finally making a move, the Final War is likely to happen in the near future. When it happens, it will change the entire world.

For now, all fans know is that every secret unveiled in the Reverie flashback will have an impact on the story later on. Now that the flashback has ended, fans were hoping to see more of Luffy’s adventures on Egghead Island. Delve deeper to find out why there isn’t a One Piece chapter 1087 this week.

One Piece chapter 1087 will release after a five-week hiatus

One Piece chapter 1087 will release on July 18 2023. Eiichiro Oda has announced the break for his eye surgery. He has been suffering from astigmatism for quite a while now. It is a condition that causes blurred distance and near vision.

Oda’s astigmatism has gotten pretty severe recently that it’s affecting his work. Therefore, after holding off the surgery for over a year now, Oda has finally decided to get the surgery done. While he’s recuperating, it won’t be possible for him to work on the new One Piece manga chapters.

We will update this space once we know more about One Piece chapter 1087.

