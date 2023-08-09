Why isn’t there Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 this week?

With the second round just starting, the series couldn’t have taken the worst time for a break. However, why Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 was delayed?

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the greatest battle of the era as the strongest sorcerer alive and the strongest sorcerer in history finally clash. The fight between Gojo and Sukuna has been foreshadowed since the beginning of the series.

The first round of the battle was a back-to-back clash of domains. However, in the second round, things are finally changing. Gojo is still as confident as ever about his victory. The strongest sorcerer alive is up against the most powerful rival he has ever faced.

However, instead of considering Sukuna a threat, Gojo talks about showing off his skills to his students. In the recent chapter, Gojo is completely having fun beating Sukuna all around. However, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has taken yet another break as chapter 232 is delayed.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 is delayed because of Shonen Jump

Viz

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 is expected to release on 20 August at 12am JST. The delay is because Shounen Jump is taking a break due to a festival holiday in Japan.

Ever since the start of the battle, the series has been going on several breaks. Recently, chapter 230 was also delayed, and now that the second round has finally begun, the series takes yet another long hiatus. The fight keeps readers intrigued as they witness the most intriguing battle the series has ever shown.

The fight has been going on for a while, and neither side shows any sign of backing down. Luckily, in chapter 231, Gojo finally gains the upper hand and seems to be ready to counterattack any tricks Sukuna has up his sleeve. In the recent chapter, Gojo makes a bold declaration to kill Sukuna before he has time to adapt to his Infinity.

Not to mention, Hana Kurusu’s concern regarding Gojo forgetting Megumi is very alarming. Amid the thrill of the battle, it seems many have forgotten that Sukuna has actually possessed Megumi’s body, and it won’t be easy to defeat Sukuna and save Megumi at the same time.

Therefore, the break is all the more agonizing as the chapter ends on a cliffhanger. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 232 is likely to keep the momentum as Gojo continues to beat Sukuna. Nonetheless, Sukuna has displayed extreme cunning in recent chapters. It won’t bode well for fans’ beloved Gojo if the villain uses another cheap trick again.

