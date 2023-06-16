One Piece: Why does the World Government want to kill Vegapunk?

In One Piece, Vegapunk is the world’s most genius scientist who has worked for the World Government for decades. However, despite his contributions, his curiosity puts his life in danger. Here’s why the World Government wan to kill Vegapunk.

One Piece has never shown a mind as great as Vegapunk. From experimenting on Kuma to creating weapons for mass murder, Vegapunk has blindly followed all of the orders. However, his loyalty is repaid by treachery.

The World Government is brutal enough to kill anyone who poses even a slight risk to their authority. This is why it doesn’t make sense for them to get rid of Vegapunk, their greatest asset.

Vegapunk has successfully created giant soldiers, Seraphim, Mother Flame, artificial devil fruits, and so much more for the World Government’s Sake. Here’s why the World Government has decided to eliminate Vegapunk in One Piece.

The World Government feels threatened by Vegapunk in One Piece

The tyranny of the World Government has ruined several lives over the centuries. They abhor the research of anything remotely related to the Void Century. And yet, all of Vegapunk’s creations are inspired by the technology of that era in One Piece.

According to him, the Void Century was so technologically advanced that no one from this era could fully fathom it. Even the world’s most genius scientists can only gather bits and pieces of information and invent weapons significantly inferior to the ancient ones.

He discovered a Giant Iron Robot that seemed to run by a power source that could not be created in this era. All in all, Vegapunk’s curiosity got the better of him. Therefore, World Government decided to eliminate him before he got too close to finding the truth about the Void Century.

It is also highly likely that they feel threatened by Vegapunk’s genius and fear that he may turn against them in the future. The World Government has practically had possession of the best of Vegapunk’s inventions. This is why they may not feel the need to continue to let a threat live.

