One Piece: What was Rocks D Xebec Doing in God Valley?

Rocks D. Xebec is one of the strongest characters in the entirety of One Piece, and yet his name and goal are lost in history. He was planning something dangerous enough to change the entire world, but thankfully Garp and Roger stopped him.

In One Piece, the God Valley Incident that took place 40 years ago was a result of an unusual alliance between Marines and pirates. It was all to take down a certain pirate whose crew comprised powerful fighters such as Big Mom, Whitebeard, Kaido, and Shiki.

The incident was first mentioned in the “Wano Country Saga” when the former Fleet Admiral Sengoku decides to teach the young recruits about a historical event that no one from the new generation seems to know.

However, while mentioning the incident, Sengoku only briefly talks about the true motives of Rocks D Xebec. Delve deeper to find out Rocks D Xebec’s goal and how he planned to accomplish it.

Rocks D Xebec wanted to destroy God Valley in hopes of becoming the King of the World

According to the descriptions of his exploits, Rocks D Xebec was a ruthless and ambitious man who didn’t care who he hurt as long as he could get power for himself. He led his crew to eliminate anyone who stood in his way. Rocks’ ambition was to become the “King of the World.” To accomplish this, he invaded numerous areas and caused massive havoc in his wake.

He was also extremely curious about subjects that the World Government had kept hidden, resulting in him dabbling in those subjects. He then turned his attention to God Valley and attacked several Celestial Dragons and slaves there.

The reason the World Nobles went there with their slaves is unknown. However, after wreaking havoc at several places, Rocks met his demise at God Valley when he suffered the ultimate defeat against Monkey D Garp and Gol D Roger.

