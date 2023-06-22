One Piece: The mysteries surrounding Skypiea

As a country having connections to the Void Century, Skypiea has several mysteries surrounding it. Even though the “Skypiea Arc” was shown many years ago, fans still don’t know a lot about this beautiful island.

In One Piece, Skypiea is an island located in the sky above Paradise. It is the primary setting of the Skypiea Arc and the sixth island Luffy and his crew visited on the Grand Line. Up until the Straw Hats Pirates visited it, the island was believed to be a myth.

Since Skypiea is located over 10,000 meters above the ground, its inhabitants are isolated from the rest of the world. This is why they are too trustworthy and don’t have knowledge about things that are common on the surface.

The Straw Hats arrive on Sky Island Skypiea and discover its links to Jaya and Mont Blanc Noland’s legend of a fallen City of Gold. Delve deeper to discover the mysteries surrounding the Sky Island Skypiea in One Piece.

The true history of Skypieans as they immigrate from the Moon to Earth

According to an ancient painting in the ancient city of the Moon, the ancestors of three sky people – Skypieans, Shandia, and Birkans – previously resided on the Moon together but then left for Earth. Their subsequent history remains unknown. Skypieans settled in the territory that is now known as Skypiea at some point in the past.

According to Enel’s side story, the ancient civilization on the Moon was technologically advanced. And yet, the Skypieans lost their past glory. During the Skypiea Arc, they were even unaware of simple concepts of lightning and rubber being its insulator.

The legend of the Vearth passed down in Skypiea in One Piece

Although the Moon People forgot about their origins after settling on Earth, the myth of the “Fairy Vearth.” Fairy Vearth is known to be a place of dreams in the folklore of the Sky People. After learning about it, Enel became obsessed with the idea of going there.

However, the mystery behind the Moon remains unknown as fans are still unaware of why they would compare an abandoned city to something out of a fantasy. After arriving at the Moon, Enel found a group of alien-like creatures with wings similar to the Skypieans and befriended them. The origin of those creatures is yet another mystery related to Skypiea in One Piece.

The downfall of Shandora and its connection to the Void Century

Shandora was the City of Gold that was blasted up to Upper Yard by the Knock-Up Stream. True to its name, it was a city of wealth and prosperity inhabited by the Shandorians, the ancestors of the Shandia who now reside in Skypiea.

The city was built 1100 years ago, but its glory was short-lived when it fell to the Twenty Kingdoms over 800 years ago. After the Void Century of One Piece, Shandora crumbled to ruins. Nonetheless, the Shandia continued to guard the ruins, especially the Poneglyphys. The series has yet to reveal Shandora’s connection with the Great War and what led to its downfall.

