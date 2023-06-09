One Piece reveals the weapon that destroyed the Lulusia Kingdom

Ever since the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom in One Piece, fans have been coming up with countless speculations regarding the mysterious attack. However, One Piece’s chapter 1086 reveals a lot of things about the weapon that destroyed the small island.

One Piece truly surprised fans when Sabo was believed to be in the Lulusia Kingdom when it was destroyed. The tragedy happened when Sabo almost told Dragon about a ruler sitting on the Empty Throne.

Fans believed that Imu, who was somehow overseeing everything, destroyed the island to keep Sabo from telling the truth. However, it wasn’t until recently that One Piece revealed that not only is Sabo alive, but he was not in the Lulusia Kingdom during the attack.

Later, the series gave another hint that Imu obliterated the kingdom since it was allied with the Revolutionary Army. After months of confusion and speculation, One Piece’s chapter 1086 reveals the real cause behind the island’s destruction and the weapon that made it all happen.

Vegapunk’s creation Mother Flame destroyed the Lulusia Kingdom in One Piece

Viz Media

As the most genius scientist in the world, Dr Vegapunk has quite a number of terrifying inventions, including the Seraphim. However, his most devastating creation so far proved to be the Mother Flame which has a mysterious power. It was able to remotely destroy the Lulusia Kingdom.

Sabo, who was in the nearby Kamabakka Queendom, witnessed the attack. He said an enormous shadow in the sky triggered the attack. It only took a moment for the kingdom to be destroyed once the shadow covered the sky.

Furthermore, Sabo believed a living thing or a natural disaster couldn’t have caused it. He claimed to see something pitch black flying above the clouds. Ivakov speculates that if it’s a man-made weapon, then only Vegapunk is capable enough to create that.

However, they are also confused by Imu’s immortality and the ancient weapons, which is why they don’t know the entire truth about the weapon. However, Imu referred to Mother Flame as Vegapunk’s creation, ordering Gorosei to put it into use.

Why did Imu choose to destroy the Lulusia Kingdom?

Viz Media

After Nefertari Cobra’s death, Gorosei gets a call from Imu, who was in the Flower Room. They ordered to put Vegapunk’s invention, Mother Flame, to the test. Gorosei began discussing ways to measure up the invention’s effectiveness when Imu mentioned the Lulusia Kingdom.

One of the Gorosei hesitated because a lot of people live there. However, Imu didn’t pay it any mind, and all the members of Gorosei agreed instantly. When asked for the reason behind choosing the Lulusia Kingdom, Imu only said that it was in close proximity.

Therefore, the reason was pretty simple despite the previous speculations about Lulusia being destroyed for being a rebel kingdom. It only worked in the World Government’s favour that the chosen kingdom happened to be one with rebels. They were able to kill two birds with one stone by simultaneously testing the weapon and making an example out of Lulusia.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, you can check out more anime coverage below:

