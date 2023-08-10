One Piece: Luffy makes a bold declaration in front of Gorosei

One Piece’s chapter 1090 will feature the shocking first encounter of Luffy with Gorosei. As he confronts the World Government’s elders, Luffy makes a bold declaration.

One Piece chapter 1090 is full of several thrilling moments as the series finally resumes the Straw Hat Pirates’ adventures. Following the events of the Reverie flashback, it’s about time the series features our favorite crew.

The recent chapter only shows a small glimpse before again ending in a cliff-hanger and announcing another break. Since this break concerns Shonen Jump and not Eiichiro Oda, the spoilers came out early, and they’re mind-boggling.

Fans already know that Admiral Kizaru is planning to attack Vegapunk and the Straw Hats. Not to mention that traitorous York has called Gorosei for help. However, what’s surprising is that chapter 1090 will feature Luffy’s first encounter with Gorosei, where the former will make a bold declaration.

Luffy declares to Gorosei his goal to become Pirate King in One Piece

One of the most redeeming qualities of One Piece’s protagonist is his unwavering confidence in any circumstance. Though it may seem reckless at times, it sets Luffy apart from other Shonen protagonists. Ever since childhood, Luffy has never shown any doubts about fulfilling his dream. Although thousands of pirates dream of becoming the Pirate King, no one other than Luffy can say it so confidently.

In fact, Luffy is so used to proclaiming his dream that he would always introduce himself as someone who’s going to be the King of the Pirates. However, in the recent chapter, Luffy talks with Gorosei using the transponder snail, for the first time and declares his goal of becoming the Pirate King. This is shocking, even by Luffy’s standards. One must know that the Five Elders are the world’s highest authority, making them the most fearful beings.

For a lot of reasons, they have targeted Luffy since his fight with Crocodile. Gorosei naturally considers Luffy to be a great threat, and declaring his goal so blatantly in front of them is like putting oil in a fire. Nonetheless, it’s exactly this characteristic of the protagonist that fans adore. Luffy’s confidence in becoming the Pirate King is what gives strength to not only his crew but also to any ally he meets down the road.

As the Final Saga commences, Gorosei appears a lot more than usual. There’s no saying how they will deal with Luffy, especially after their plans to kill him failed in Wano. However, regardless of any scheme, Gorosei can come up with, it’s always the protagonist who will win in the end.

Click here to check the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1090.

