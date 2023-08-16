One Piece live-action reveals the first look of young Straw Hats

One Piece live-action reveals the first look of the young Straw Hats two weeks before the release date. Here’s a look at the cast.

One Piece is being adapted into a live-action version by Netflix. The series will cover the manga and introduce real-life versions of fan-favorite characters. It retells Luffy’s journey and how he gathers the best crew possible.

The first season will officially drop on Netflix on 31 August. Netflix’s One Piece live-action series will have eight episodes in its first season, covering the events from the “East Blue Saga.” The trailer is already gathering good reviews from viewers worldwide.

The cast for One Piece live-action was announced a while back, but there was no mention of the young Straw Hats. Netflix recently revealed their first look along with the flashback scenes they’re playing.

The young Straw Hats in One Piece live-action will appear in flashbacks

Here’s a list of young Straw Hats cast:

Colton Osorio as young Luffy

Maximilian Lee Piazza as young Zoro

Lily Fisher as young Nami

Christian Convery as young Sanji

All the young Straw Hats will appear in flashbacks. The East Blue Saga has only five Straw Hats. The fact that the series reveals these young actors confirms that their backstories will feature in the Netflix adaptation. Since the live-action is featuring the entire first saga (which runs for 61 episodes) in just eight episodes, several fans fear that the series will miss out on a lot of major plots. However, it’s reassuring to see that won’t be the case.

The anime community is always sceptical about live-action adaptations, and the series’ creator is no different. Judging by the previous adaptations of all the other series, Eiichiro Oda ensures that the quality of Netflix’s adaptation is uncompromised in every aspect.

Netflix’s One Piece – What is it about?

The series is based on a popular anime and manga series centring around the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates. The Great Pirate Era inspires countless people to set out to sea to acquire the legendary treasure called One Piece. The treasure is said to have everything the world can offer and belongs to the late Pirate King.

Monkey D. Luffy leaves his home searching for the legendary treasure as he begins to gather a small crew to travel across the Grand Line. Along the way, he meets swordsman Zoro, navigator Nami, sniper Usopp, and cook Sanji. Together, these five embark on the most dangerous journey of their lives as they aim to fulfil their dreams.

Here’s the One Piece live-action trailer:

One Piece live-action will be available on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

