One Piece live-action star promises “better action” in Season 2

The One Piece live-action series has been a hit on Netflix, which means Season 2 is set to be bigger, including in its action.

The live-action One Piece has been on Netflix for a while now, with the series becoming one of the very few to successfully adapt an anime into real life. So much so that a second season is now on the way.

For those who don’t know what One Piece is, One Piece was originally a manga – the highest-selling manga of all time, in fact – written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. It was then adapted into an anime by Toei Animation in 1999, and is still going strong over 1,000 episodes later.

But as for how the live-action series will be going strong, turns out that the action is only getting “better” this time around.

Zoro actor promises more action in One Piece Season 2

Following the end of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes this year, production on the live-action One Piece Season 2 is now fully in motion. While plot details are still unclear for the upcoming season, we can obviously expect it to keep following the plots of the original manga and anime.

This includes more fights, which fans should be getting very excited about. In fact, resident swordsman Roronoa Zoro actor, Mackenyu, has hinted at some big action on the way.

During Comic Con Arabia 2023, the actor couldn’t reveal much about Season 2, but did say that viewers should “Expect a lot more in Season 2, including better action fight scenes from Zoro.”

The first season of course gave us a fair few great fights for Zoro – one of which you can watch below – so the fact that next season will build upon this is a great sign.

The series initially premiered on Netflix back in August, and followed this synopsis: “Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world’s ultimate treasure to become the next Pirate King.”

