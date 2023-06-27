One Piece live-action episode titles and spoilers

One Piece live-action is all set to make its debut with its first season, and we’ve all a list of all the episode titles. Here’s a look at what the much-awaited live-action has in store for fans.

One Piece is a popular Shonen anime and manga series that has recently been adapted for a live-action Netflix series. The series will cover the manga and introduce real-life versions of our favorite characters.

The first season will officially drop on Netflix on August 31, 2023. Netflix’s One Piece live-action series will have eight episodes in its first season, covering the events from the “East Blue Saga.” The teaser trailer is already gathering good reviews from viewers worldwide.

Article continues after ad

It’s often challenging to reimagine anime into reality, and one can tell from the teaser how much effort has gone into its production. Delve deeper to learn more about the episode titles and possible spoilers for the One Piece live-action series.

Episode 1: Romance Dawn

Netflix

The first episode will cover the “Romance Dawn Arc,” the first story arc of the East Blue Saga. Fans will likely see a seven-year-old Monkey D. Luffy befriending the Red Hair Pirates. It’s important in the story since Luffy becomes a pirate thanks to Shanks’ influence. After Shanks saves Luffy from a Sea King, Luffy promises to become a great pirate.

Article continues after ad

Ten years after the incident, Luffy sets out to sea hoping to become the next Pirate King. Furthermore, fans will likely learn about the treasure of One Piece and the former Pirate King’s execution in the first episode of the live-action series. The narration sets the story’s premise as it triggers a Great Pirate Era where thousands of pirates set sail to claim the legendary treasure.

Episode 2: The Man In The Straw Hat

Netflix

The straw hat that Luffy carries is proof of his promise to Shanks. The red-haired pirate lends his valuable straw hat to a child. Luffy can only meet Shanks again and return the straw hat once he has become the Pirate King. To fulfill his promise, Luffy trains relentlessly for 10 years and sets sail at the age of 17.

Article continues after ad

He encounters Koby, who is forced to work for Alvida, a pirate. Luffy defeats Alvida and rescues Koby before reaching Shells Town. There, he encounters Pirate Hunter Zoro and gains his first mate and right-hand man. It is also likely that Luffy and Zoro will fight against Morgan and a group of Marines.

Episode 3: Tell No Tales

Netflix

Although the episode title is somewhat misleading, it will most likely introduce Nami as she joins Luffy and Zoro with ulterior motives. Fans are also likely to watch the first encounter between Luffy and Buggy the Clown, who used to be on the same crew as Shanks with the Pirate King.

Article continues after ad

Buggy is an important character of the First Saga, who creates lots of problems for Luffy later on. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see Nami’s interaction with Luffy and Zoro before she becomes an official member of the Straw Hat Pirates.

Episode 4: The Pirates Are Coming

Netflix

This episode is likely to focus on Usopp as Luffy and his group travel to Orange Town. Luffy instantly recognizes Usopp as Yasopp’s son, a sniper from Shanks’ crew. The title of the fourth episode of One Piece live-action also suggests that fans will witness the fight against Captain Kuro.

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, Kaya will also be introduced in the series and later gifts Luffy the “Going Merry,” the first ship of the Straw Hat Pirates. Along with the ship, Luffy will also gain a new member of his crew, Usopp as his sniper.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Episode 5: Eat At Baratie!

Netflix

As the name suggests, the Straw Hats will visit Baratie, a restaurant in the middle of the ocean run by a former pirate, Zeff. This episode will introduce Sanji, who will later become the crew’s chef and Luffy’s left-hand man. Fans will likely witness the fight between Zoro and Mihawk in this episode.

Article continues after ad

If the episode covers the fight, then the series will surely feature the iconic promise Zoro made to Luffy about never losing to anyone until he becomes the world’s strongest swordsman. Furthermore, the episode will focus on Sanji’s dream of seeing All Blue as well as some of his past with Zeff. Another possibility is Don Krieg’s fight with Luffy and the duel between Gin and Sanji.

Episode 6: The Chef And The Chore Boy

Netflix

Baratie will span over two episodes. While the first part introduces all the important characters, the second part focuses on Sanji’s reluctance to follow his dreams. Because of the debt he owes to Zeff, he doesn’t want to leave his restaurant and venture into the sea. However, after Luffy’s relentless pursuit, Sanji leaves the restaurant in hopes of seeing All Blue.

Article continues after ad

Witnessing such a legendary dream is not only Sanji’s dream but also his mentor Zeff’s. Furthermore, the “chore boy” in the title likely refers to Luffy, who had to work for Baratie after being unable to pay the bills. The entire ordeal is rather comical in the anime and manga. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the live-action captures everything.

Episode 7: The Girl With The Sawfish Tattoo

Netflix

Perhaps the best part about the entire East Blue Saga is Nami’s backstory and Luffy’s fight with Arlong. Nami is a genius navigator who is forced to work for a fish-man, Arlong, since he is keeping her entire village hostage. After seeing Arlong kill their foster mother die in front of them, Nami and her adoptive sister Nokijo become orphans once again.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, hoping she won’t lose anyone ever again, Nami does everything Arlong asks of her. Later, she realizes he’s only toying with her, and she has no hope of becoming free. That is unless Luffy and the crew come to her rescue. The “sawfish tattoo” in the title refers to Nami’s tattoo on her arm that proves her being a member of the Arlong Pirates.

Episode 8: Worst In The East

Netflix

The season finale episode of the One Piece live-action is titled “Worst In the East.” It likely refers to Luffy, who gains a bounty of 30 million berries after defeating Arlong. His bounty is incredible, easily making him the most wanted man in the East Blue Sea. Furthermore, fans will likely witness events from the “Loguetown Arc” where the Pirate King was executed.

Article continues after ad

Buggy will play cheap tricks to execute Luffy the same way, only to end up failing because of a miracle. Additionally, the series may introduce new characters, such as Smoker and Dragon. Smoker is a high-ranking Marine who has a powerful Logia ability, whereas Dragon is Luffy’s father. According to the teaser, fans will also witness the iconic promise between the Straw Hats members in the season finale.

The One Piece anime can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Gorosei shadows in One Piece | Demon Slayer Season 3 finale | One Piece Reverie flashback | One Piece Void Century | Naruto Will of Fire | Naruto Wood Jutsu | Demon Slayer Mark characters | One Piece Mera Mera no Mi | One Piece God’s Knights Commander | One Piece Kozuki Momonosuke | Demon Slayer Hantengu Forms | One Piece Roger’s legacy | Naruto Uchiha Clan stone tablet