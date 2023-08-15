Bruce Lee anime House of Lee looks “amazing” in first reveal

House of Lee, a new anime centered around Bruce Lee, has revealed its first look and received positive reactions from fans worldwide.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of the martial arts classic Enter The Dragon, initiating Bruce Lee’s global popularity. To honor her late father’s memory, Shannon Lee partners with Bruce Lee Entertainment, content platform Shibuya, and its co-founder, artist Emily Yang to release the first-ever Brice Lee anime.

The trailer was released last week, and it’s also being shown at the special 50th-anniversary screenings of Bruce Lee’s legendary film Enter the Dragon, which will be hosted in over 650 theatres across the United States from August 13 to 16.

Fans give positive reviews to Bruce Lee anime House of Lee teaser trailer

According to the official synopsis, House of Lee is an action and fantasy anime series following Bruce Lee in his quest to gather his Dragon Warriors before the world devolves too deeply into shade and gloom. The series draws inspiration from the famous Bruce Lee quote, “Those who are unaware they are walking in darkness will never seek the light.”

Shannon Lee shared her thoughts about the anime. “Anime is an amazing medium for telling a truly creative story where Bruce Lee can be Bruce Lee. I’m so excited for the possibilities for action, fantasy, history, culture, and creativity within this medium,” she said, as per Comic Book.

As soon as the teaser trailer was revealed, people expressed their anticipation and excitement for the anime. The art style looks unique, which makes sense since it’s an independent project. The series will make its debut in 2024. However, the episode schedule is yet to be revealed. Here’s what people are saying about the upcoming House of Lee anime.

Click here to visit the official website of Shibuya for more information on the Bruce Lee anime.

