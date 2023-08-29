What time is One Piece live-action on Netflix?

Netflix is all set to release the One Piece live-action series – so here’s what time the new show will drop on Netflix and be available to stream.

Netflix is adapting the popular manga created by Eiichiro Oda in a new live-action series. The first season is all set for its global debut on the streaming platform, as fans will see the real-life versions of our favorite characters.

The series will adapt the East Blue Saga within the first eight episodes. Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar are the series’ main cast members. Additionally, Ian McShane will be the narrator of the series.

Considering the massive popularity of the manga, it’s not surprising that fans have high expectations from One Piece live-action. Here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Netflix and be available to stream.

The series will start streaming on August 31, 2023. It will be available to stream across various time zones. You can find your time zone below:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

The trailer for the live-action adaptation of One Piece:

The series follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The Great Pirate Era motivates countless people to set sail and find the legendary treasure known as One Piece. It once belonged to the late Pirate King, the first man to journey throughout the world. One Piece contains everything the world has to offer, and whoever finds it, can claim it for themselves.

Twenty years after the Pirate King’s execution, Luffy sets out to the sea in search of the legendary treasure, gathering a small crew along the way. He meets swordsman Zoro, navigator Nami, shooter Usopp, and cook Sanji along the way. These five set out on the most dangerous journey of their lives in order to fulfill their dreams.

However, the sea is full of dangerous monsters, powerful pirates, and even the Marine officers. The series is adapting 100 chapters from the manga into eight episodes. Therefore, fans can expect a lot of changes, especially in the pacing and some characters missing from the series.

