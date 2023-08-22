Netflix’s One Piece already considered the best live-action anime ever

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is just a few days away from making its global debut. However, it’s already being considered the best live-action adaptation of all time.

Netflix is adapting the all-time shonen classic anime and manga series One Piece into a live-action series. The first season will officially drop on Netflix on August 31, as it will introduce real-life versions of our favorite characters.

The series will adapt the East Blue Saga within the first eight episodes. It has already revealed its official trailer and cast, gathering a lot of positive reviews among fans. It’s rare to see the anime community so enthusiastic about a live-action adaptation.

Whether it’s Bleach, Death Note, or even Fullmetal Alchemist, even the live-action versions of these popular series have been considerably disappointing. Consequently, even without the series being officially released, Netflix’s One Piece live-action is already considered a global success – and for good reasons.

Eiichiro Oda and Netflix are going all out with the One Piece live-action production

The mere eight episodes of the series reflect seven years of hard work and intricate planning. Each episode surpasses the budget of popular series such as Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian. With the intriguing cast, fans are all the more excited about the series.

Needless to say that Oda’s contribution to making it a success is undeniable. As one of the greatest manga authors of all time, fans put their utmost trust in him. Time and again, Oda has reassured fans about the live-action series being worth the watch.

He even expressed his concern regarding Luffy’s Gum-Gum adaptation and was more than happy with the results. Luffy’s devil fruit allows him to stretch his body, so it can be a bit tricky to feature in a real-life scenario. Based on Oda’s comments on the series, fans have already considered it a global success.

The series is marketed toward an older audience, unlike the original version. However, Netflix’s goal is not to replicate the original series, but to express the story in a unique way. They’ve already declared that they want to rewrite the awful history of live-action adaptations.

Anime adaptations cannot be as good as the original source; that fact can’t change. However, owing to the years of hard work Oda and Netflix have put into it; it’s at least worth the watch. The trailer is already impressive enough, and we have even more expectations when the series drops on Netflix. Here’s what fans have to say about the series.

