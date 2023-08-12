One Piece: Complete Gear 5 anime release schedule explained

The highly anticipated Gear 5 in One Piece finally gets its anime adaptation. Here’s a look at its anime release schedule and some spoilers.

Luffy’s Gear 5 changed the course of the story in One Piece. It was a major scoop back in March 2022 when fans learned that the aspiring Pirate King’s devil fruit had a hidden power all along. The tabloids and social media were swarmed with talks about this revelation.

A devil fruit suddenly changing its type is not something that ever happens in the series, but the protagonist has a way of making the impossible possible. Luffy could overpower the Beast King Kaido, the strongest Yonko, easily.

Although it’s been a while since the transformation took place, fans are still just as excited to watch the anime adaptation of their favorite protagonist making history. Delve deeper to find out the expected anime release schedule of Gear 5 in One Piece.

One Piece Gear 5 anime adaptation schedule

30 July – Episode 1070

6 August – Episode 1071

13 August – Episode 1072

20 August – Episode 1073

27 August – Episode 1074

3 September – Episode 1075

10 September – Episode 1076

Officially, Episode 1071 features the anime adaptation debut of Gear 5. However, it is important to note that Episode 1070 teases this transformation with a sneak peek where only the lower half of Luffy’s face will be shown, emphasizing his huge grin.

Additionally, steam starts coming out of his mouth while an unknown substance envelopes him. All this happens when Zunehsa tells Momonosuke about hearing the “Drums of Liberation” for the first time in 800 years and the return of Joy Boy.

One Piece Gear 5: A brief summary of the final battle

Crunchyroll

With how the anime is currently adapting the manga, the series will likely feature Gear 5 for a few weeks before concluding the final battle of the Wano Country Saga. The fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido will commence in Episode 1071, where the Yonko will apologize to the young pirate on behalf of the CP0 agent who launched a surprise attack on him.

The real battle begins after a brief scene of Gorosei explaining the true power of Luffy’s devil fruit, which they consider to be “the world’s most ridiculous ability.” Luffy’s “revival” brings up the morale of his allies and the people in Wano.

Luffy is having a blast treating the Yonko as a mere toy and appears delirious with the sudden increase in power. Instead of dealing with Kaido as soon as possible, Luffy takes his sweet playing with him. He even takes a giant form and uses Kaido’s dragon form as a jumping rope.

On the other hand, Kaido begins to question Luffy’s identity, which confuses the latter. As fans are aware of Kaido’s obsession with Joy Boy, it seems he may have an inkling of what’s going on but refuses to admit it. The series will also feature a short backstory of the Kaido as he journeys from being a notorious pirate to a Yonko.

