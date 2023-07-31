One Piece Episode 1071 director breaks silence on the Gear 5 anime adaptation

One Piece Gear 5 is all set to make its anime debut in Episode 1071. Here’s what the episode’s director, Tatsuya Nagamine, has to say about the anime adaptation of Gear 5.

One Piece’s recent episode gives the first glimpse of Luffy’s Gear 5 as it sets the stage for its debut. Fans have been awaiting this anime adaptation for over one-and-a-half years. Therefore, their high expectations are reasonable considering the significance of Gear 5 in One Piece.

No other antagonist has pushed Luffy around as much as Kaido did. Among the several rounds of the fight, Luffy didn’t win once. Finally, his luck runs out when he receives a fatal blow from a CP0 agent while fighting Kaido.

This pushes Luffy to the brink as he awakens his devil fruit and transforms into the Sun God Nika. Luffy’s victory is nothing short of a miracle, and it’s the first step toward the liberation of the world. Now that the Gear 5 debut is about to make its debut, the episode’s director breaks his silence on the anime adaptation.

Tatsuya Nagamine expresses the staff’s enthusiasm toward creating the Gear 5 anime adaptation

Tatsuya Nagamine returns as the series’ director for Episode 1071. He is the director of Episode 934, which featured the fight between Zoro and Killer. Tatsuya also directed One Piece Film Z and Dragon Ball Super: Broly film. Recently, Tatsuya shared his experience while creating the Gear 5 anime adaptation.

He said: “We tried to do it just like in the Manga. But our dream started to broaden. The animators were all very enthusiastic about it. Anyway, many people gathered from around the world to work on Gear 5. Four different languages were used in one meeting. Everyone loves One Piece so much.”

He also speaks about Gear 5’s laughing part. “I thought it would be difficult to do the laughing parts, so I tried to cut down on the laughter a little. But Ms. Mayumi Tanaka went above and beyond and gave us an amazing Gear 5 laugh. And the final result exceeded our expectations.”

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

