One Piece: Eiichiro Oda finally explains Luffy’s toon force

In a Q&A session with Weekly Shonen Jump, Eiichiro Oda not only confirmed Luffy’s toon force in One Piece, but also explained what it really is.

Ever since Luffy awakened his Gear 5 abilities in One Piece, he has demonstrated extremely powerful attacks. However, aside from brute strength, Gear 5 is a creative ability, that allows Luffy to turn his surroundings into rubber as per convenience.

While all his abilities have an explanation, the power to conjure objects out of nowhere is still a mystery. While Oda hasn’t explained it in the manga yet, he finally shared an answer during a WSJ Q&A session.

The very first question of the session is, “When Luffy is using Gear 5, he pulls out things like goggles and a baseball helmet from what looks like a hagoromo (feathered raiment). Please tell us how it works.”

Oda gives a brief and simple reply, “It’s the entrance to Nika’s fantasy.”

While the answer may be just a few words, it does provide an explanation considering how Luffy’s power to turn imagination into reality aligns with the true nature of his devil fruit. Luffy has yet to tap into his true power, and what we’ve seen so far is merely an entrance, or rather, a small portion of what he is truly capable of.

Fans have figured that with Oda’s short answer as one of them wrote, “An entrance to Nika’s fantasy meaning this is just the start of it We’re bound to see Luffy expressing his fruit to the max when he realizes.”

“Even if it’s such a short answer I feel like this gives us more than enough to take from this, the entrance to Nika’s fantasy, the goggles, the paint, etc is all a part of Nika’s fantasy,” shared another.

“For those who are confused, I talked about this before. He has TOON FORCE which is the ability to defy common sense for a gag and one of the abilities of toon force is hammer space which is an infinite extradimensional storage full of random items,” a third one chimed in.

The One Piece manga is currently following the Land of the Gods Arc, so here’s a look at the release date and spoilers for Chapter 1131.

