One Piece Day 2023: Gear 5 teaser, anime themes, & more

One Piece Day 2023 has brought us several exciting news and updates about the series. Here’s everything that went down during the event.

The One Piece manga was first published in 1997 until it was adapted into an anime two years later. This year marks the 26th anniversary of Monkey D. Luffy’s epic tale as he journeys across the world to become the Pirate King.

The series didn’t take long to capture readers’ hearts with its multiple complex storylines, unique characters, and expansive world-building. The series continues to inspire fans worldwide and has no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

To celebrate the day of a fantastic story being introduced in the world, Japan celebrates the day this series was released as One Piece Day in 2017. Each year brings a set of exciting news and updates about the series. Here are all the major updates from One Piece Day 2023.

One Piece Day 2023 introduced the first look of Luffy’s Gear 5

Fans have been eager to watch Luffy’s Gear 5 anime adaptation, and the first glimpse is finally shown in a 30-second trailer. Luffy’s ultimate form will debut in One Piece Episode 1071, which will be released on 6 August 2023.

The series will have its first anime ending after 17 years

Somewhere between the Enies Lobby arc, One Piece stopped including ending themes. The last ending theme was featured in Episode 278. This is because the studio decided to opt for longer openings featuring glimpses of the episode fans are watching.

The standard time frame for each anime opening is 90 seconds, which was the same for One Piece before it started showing opening themes of 150 seconds. Nonetheless, One Piece Day 2023 finally introduced a new anime ending, “Raise,” sung by Chilli Beans.

One Piece Day 2023 announced a new anime opening

Apart from the anime ending, One Piece Day 2023 also announced the much-awaited new opening theme. The series has been featuring OP 24, “PAINT,” since January 2022. The song will be performed by Sekai no Owari, a popular J-Pop band that Eiichiro Oda suggested for OP 25.

The title and concept of the new theme have yet to be revealed. But it will debut in One Piece Episode 1071 along with the new ending theme. This theme is highly anticipated since it will feature Luffy’s Gear 5 and a lot more exciting moments.

Eiichiro Oda’s Monsters is getting an anime adaptation after 30 years

From 1992 to 1996, Eiichiro Oda published a collection of five short stories drawn by Oda Eiichiro before One Piece became a major hit. Its official title is “WANTED!” but it is also known as Monsters, Romance Dawn, and God’s Gift for the Future.

More than 30 years after its publication, E&H Production Studio announced its anime adaptation and a teaser video. The series will feature Ryuma’s story and his resemblance to Zoro. Each chapter covers different stories with these titles:

Wanted!

Kami kara Mirai no Present (God’s Gift for the Future)

Ikki Yakou

Monsters

Romance Dawn

The new trailer for Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation

Just as the live-action adaptation is ready to make its debut next month, One Piece releases the complete trailer. It features all the important characters in the East Blue Saga, including the minor ones. The trailer features reimagined versions of several iconic scenes, such as Zoro vs. Mihawk, Roger’s execution, and so much more.

One Piece can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll.

