One Piece Episode 1123 delayed with “special” project airing

While Toei Animation Studio has delayed One Piece Episode 1123, an exciting new “special” project will be sure to keep the fans busy.

The One Piece anime will celebrate its 25th anniversary on October 20, 2024. Naturally, Toei has major plans for such an exciting event. After all, for a weekly anime to air for 25 years is an incredibly huge feat.

Since the anniversary dates coincide with the anime episode schedules, the studio has decided to broadcast a special anime project by animator Megumi Ishitani. One Piece Fan Letter will be a 20-minute short adapted from the official novel Straw Hat Stories, written by Tomohito Ohsaki.

It features stories about the crew told from normal people’s point of view. Along with Ishitani, animator, Keisuke Mori will also be directing the short film. They both worked on One Piece Episode 1015, one of the most highly-rated and well-received episodes of the anime.

A popular account on Twitter/X shared, “The new One Piece 25th Anniversary special episode, ONE PIECE FAN LETTER, will be broadcast on October 20th, replacing One Piece episode 1123 at the same time.”

Megumi Ishitani is a beloved animator who has contributed significantly to the One Piece anime, so fans are naturally excited about her upcoming work. As one wrote, “We getting a Masterclass Cinema Filler episode in the whole anime history, I can’t believe we hyping these even if it’s not canon.”

Another shared shares, “It doesn’t matter since we’re getting the Ishitani + Soty masterclass.”

“I’m excited to see how its artwork would be,” added a third.

