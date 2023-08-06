One Piece Episode 1072: Release date & spoilers

One Piece finally makes its highly anticipated Gear 5 debut. Check out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1072.

One Piece’s highly anticipated Gear 5 officially makes its debut in the recent episode. Just when the people in Wano lose all hope after Luffy’s defeat, he wakes up with his new-found powers, ready to obliterate Kaido.

Fans also learn the true origins of Luffy’s Gear 5 and the impact it could have on the world. The transformation marks the beginning of the final showdown between Luffy and Kaido.

However, the recent episode was nothing more than a prologue of the fight. They will continue for a few episodes before Luffy is able to free Wano from Kaido’s clutches. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1072.

One Piece Episode 1072 will release on August 13 at 9:30 am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

One Piece Episode 1072 spoilers

Here’s a teaser for One Piece Episode 1072

The upcoming episode will continue the fight between Luffy and Kaido. Kaido notices that Luffy has been able to awaken his devil fruit. However, his transformation signifies the awakening of a Zoan-type devil fruit, not a Paramecia. However, Luffy is too excited to have a proper conversation with Kaido.

He quickly goes on the offensive and overpowers Kaido. Luffy lets Kaido eat him and transforms the latter’s body into rubber before escaping. One Piece Episode 1072 will also feature Luffy taking on a giant form and using Kaido as a jump rope. Kaido uses his Blast Breath, which seriously angers Luffy.

The Emperor comments that Luffy’s actions are something out of a comic book. Luffy reaches his limit pretty quickly and gets incredibly pale. Even if it’s for a brief moment, he looks like an old man with wrinkles. However, by adjusting his heartbeat to the same rhythm as the Drums of Liberation, Luffy transforms into Gear 5 again.

