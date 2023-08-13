One Piece Episode 1073: Release date & spoilers

The recent episode features the battle between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido. Here are the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1073.

One Piece airs the second episode of Gear 5, where the fight between Luffy and Kaido further intensifies. The goofy and entertaining battle is the final fight of the Wano Country Saga. The recent episode features the true extent of Luffy’s ability.

As Luffy overpowers the King of the Beasts, the people in Wano again have a glimmer of hope. While Kaido is having the most challenging battle of his life, the young pirate is enjoying every bit of it.

Gear will be featured in a few more episodes before the fight ultimately ends. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Episode 1073.

One Piece Episode 1073 will release on August 20 at 9:30 am JST. It is a weekly anime that drops every Sunday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

One Piece Episode 1073 spoilers

Crunchyroll

One Piece Episode 1073 is titled “No Escape! Inferno on Onigashima.” Luffy wonders about the name of his new technique before Kaido asks a critical question. In the recent episode, he already begins to suspect something is wrong with Luffy’s Gear 5. Kaido asks who he really is, confusing the young pirate.

On the other hand, Zunesha is still exhilarated about Luffy’s transformation and puts its “trust” in him. As for what that trust is all about, it seems Oda has no intention of revealing it anytime soon. The scene changes to the battle, where Luffy answers Kaido’s question and also declares that he will surpass Yonko.

As for the others, they’re all in a tight spot since Onigashima is burning. Despite everyone’s attempts, the fire grows only bigger, putting thousands of lives at risk. One Piece Episode 1073 puts Raizo and Jinbei in the spotlight as they attempt to deal with the fire.

Ever since Oden’s tragic execution, Raizo has been training to deal with large fires to avoid such a situation. The ninja uses an Elephant Bath technique, whereas Jinbei puts his Fish-man Karate to use. Together, they flush out the entire castle and save everyone. However, before everyone can rejoice, Onigashima shows signs of falling.

