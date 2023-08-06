One Piece: Fans react to Gear 5 debut animation

One Piece’s highly anticipated Gear 5 debut is finally live, and it’s already trending on social media. Here’s what fans have to say about it.

One Piece’s highly anticipated Gear 5 officially makes its debut in the recent Episode 1071. Just when the alliance and every single person in Wano lose all hope after Luffy’s defeat, he wakes up with his new-found powers, ready to defeat Kaido.

Even Gorosei makes an appearance to explain the true origins of Luffy’s Gear 5 and the impact it could have on the world. The transformation marks the beginning of the final showdown between Luffy and Kaido, the King of the Beasts.

The manga introduced Gear 5 in March 2022, and ever since then, fans have been waiting for this form to make its anime debut. Now that it’s finally live, here’s what fans have to say about it.

One Piece fans are amazed by the incredible animation of the Gear 5 debut

Crunchyroll

The Gear 5 debut episode is nothing short of a masterpiece. The episode starts with Zunesha announcing Joy Boy’s return. Then, Luffy slowly transforms and wonders what happens to him. He is aware of his defeat, so it doesn’t make sense for him to wake up now. All this happens while the Drums of Liberation is playing in the background.

This adds a much-needed upbeat touch to the scene, increasing the impact of the transformation. Furthermore, the fight between Luffy and Kaido is extremely cartoonish, with the Yonko’s eyes popping out of his face. However, that’s just how it should be. The original idea behind creating Gear 5 was to reduce the intensity of the Wano arc and provide some much-needed comedic relief.

This is why Eiichiro Oda drew inspiration from Tom & Jerry to create a fun fight scene. Therefore, the animations took this into consideration. Furthermore, the scene with a glimpse of all of Luffy’s Gear is new and a great addition to the Gear 5 debut episode.

From Luffy’s Gear 2 in Enies Lobby to Gear 5 in Wano, fans realize how far Luffy has come along. It sure took a while for Gear to be animated, but it’s safe to say that the episode was well worth the wait. And they have been witnessing all his incredible moments throughout his journey since the beginning. Needless to say, the Gear 5 debut episode exceeds fans’ expectations. Here’s what they have to say about it.

