One Piece: In which Episode will Gear 5 end?

Luffy’s Gear 5 has been featured in two consecutive One Piece episodes. How long will he stay in that form?

The highly anticipated Gear 5 in One Piece has finally aired in two recent episodes. As the series continues to break the internet for two weeks in a row, Luffy shows no sign of slowing down in obliterating Kaido.

Despite being strong, Luffy could not defeat the Yonko before awakening his devil fruit. No other villain has pushed Luffy around as much as Kaido did. However, just as all hope seems lost, Luffy transforms into Sun God Nika.

This form is powerful enough to overpower the King of the Beasts. The fight is goofy and entertaining, highly resembling the Tom & Jerry scenes from which Oda draws his inspiration. Delve deeper to find out how long the Gear 5 form will continue in One Piece.

Gear 5 is expected to end in One Piece Episode 1076

Crunchyroll

According to the current pacing of One Piece anime, each episode covers one chapter from the manga, and it will remain the same with Gear 5. While some fans do complain about the series being slow, the pacing allows the series to cover each scene from the manga, which doesn’t usually happen.

Usually, an anime episode covers three to four manga chapters, missing out a few details in between. However, for a long-running series such as One Piece, it actually works in their favor to cover each chapter per episode. As for the battle between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido in One Piece, it will finally conclude in Episode 1076.

In Episode 1072, Luffy loses his transformation for a brief moment before getting back in action. However, in Episode 1076, Luffy will finally defeat Kaido and pass out from exhaustion and injuries. The fight doesn’t last long, but it’s entertaining enough to make it worth the watch. Since it’s the final battle of the saga, Kaido’s defeat will instantly free Wano.

The episode will end as Luffy and Kaido both pass out. As such, Luffy transforms back to normal, and Yamato catches him before he falls from a significant height. If there aren’t any delays in the release dates, then the final episode of One Piece Gear 5 should air on 10 September 2023.

