One Piece Chapter 1118: Release date & spoiler speculation

Vegapunk’s message stopped abruptly before he could share his information with those bearing the name “D,” so here’s when you can read One Piece Chapter 1118 and the spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1117 features the highly-anticipated clash between Zoro and Nusjuro as the latter attacks the Thousand Sunny. Not only do the Gorosei want to stop the broadcast, but they’re also trying to defeat a Yonko crew once and for all.

As such, while Zoro and Jimbei stop Nusjuro from attacking the ship, Saturn attacks the Iron Giant and stops the broadcast. Since the transponder snail was with the Iron Giant the whole time, the broadcast stops as soon as Saturn defeats the Iron Giant.

The Egghead Arc is about to reach its conclusion as the crew prepares for an escape, but will it be easy with Gorosei and the Marines after them?

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1118 will be released on Sunday, June 23, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1118 release global timezones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1118 spoiler speculation

The upcoming chapter will likely continue the crew’s attempts to escape the island. Their next destination is Elbaf, where they must leave with the Giant Pirates for a new adventure.

The preview also suggests that the crew still doesn’t plan on defeating the elders, but rather, they must find a safe place. Vegapunk is dead, and even his broadcast has been stopped. We might see the world’s reaction as they panic over what the scientist was trying to relay to the world.

The villains succeed in their goal, but they still haven’t managed to stop the crew or kill Bonney. She may not be a new member of the crew, but she will likely follow them to Elbaf. Kuma being with her is reassuring but it still remains unclear if there’s a way to bring his consciousness back or not.

Spoilers are usually out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

