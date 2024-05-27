One Piece Chapter 1116: Release date & spoiler speculation

One Piece Chapter 1116 will continue Vegapunk’s broadcast as he shares the secrets of the Void Century, so here’s when you can read it, and the potential spoilers.

The One Piece manga is currently featuring the truth of the world as Vegapunk‘s broadcast continues. Even after their desperate attempts to stop the broadcast, the Gorosei fails miserably. The world has mixed reactions: some are confused, while others laugh at Vegapunk.

He predicts that the world will sink due to his creation, Mother Flame. Not only that, but Vegapunk also tells the tale of Joyboy, the first pirate in history. He was from the Ancient Kingdom and fought against the twenty nations.

The Void Century ends with Joyboy’s defeat, but the war is still going on. The world they live in is only fragments of what sunk during the Great War. However, the upcoming chapter will continue the broadcast as Vegapunk unravels more mysteries.

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1116 will be released on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1116 release global timezones are below:

11:00am Eastern Time

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm European Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1116 spoiler speculation

One Piece Chapter 1116 will continue with the broadcast. Vegapunk doesn’t know everything about the Void Century, but he is sharing as much as possible. The Void Century ended with Joyboy’s defeat. As soon as Vegapunk says this, the chapter shows Zunesha and Iron Giant. We already know Zunesha is suffering for a crime, while the Egghead arc features Iron Giant apologizing to Joyboy.

This could be a hint that they are either directly or indirectly responsible for Joyboy’s defeat. Additionally, the chapter ends with Vegapunk revealing the existence of the ancient weapons that sunk the world 800 years ago. So far, One Piece has revealed Poseidon and Pluton, but there’s nothing we know about Uranus.

However, since Vegapunk has mentioned ancient weapons in front of everyone, it’s the perfect time to reveal everything about them. Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

