One Piece will continue the Egghead Arc after Atlas’ brave decision, so here’s what you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1121.

The most recent One Piece chapter reveals in a brief flashback that Professor Clover is a “D” clan member. Clover asks Vegapunk to help with the research, but the latter denies the request. Nonetheless, Clover says he will solve the mystery and can hear a voice coming from the past.

In Egghead, Atlas knocks out Lilith before going after Nusjuro. As long as Lilith is unconscious, York can’t sense her presence and go after her. Atlas grabs Nusjuro and takes him high into the sky before detonating herself.

Luffy and Emet have their fateful encounter as the giant robot realizes it’s time to fulfill his promise with the first Joyboy. Furthermore, Vegapunk concludes his message despite Gorosei’s desperate attempts to stop it.

Since there’s no break this week, One Piece Chapter 1121 will be released on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 7am PT. You can read the latest chapters for free on Manga Plus.

The One Piece Chapter 1121 global release timezones are below:

11.00am Eastern Time

4.00pm British Time

5.00pm European Time

8.30pm Indian Time

11.00pm Philippine Time

One Piece Chapter 1121 spoiler speculation

According to leaks, the preview reads, “Escape from blazing Egghead! What will be the conclusion of the incident.” Atlas knocks out Lilith and requests the crew to take care of her before sacrificing herself. York can’t pinpoint Lilith’s location so she will be safe. Atlas’ final request suggests that Lilith will follow the crew to Elbaf.

The crew will also be accompanied by Bonney and of course, the giants who came to take Nika with them. The journey toward Elbaf is closer than ever and the crew is almost ready to set sail. According to the preview, One Piece Chapter 1121 will focus more on the escape rather than the fight.

Furthermore, we might also see more interaction between Luffy and Emet. The giant robot holds many secrets of the past, which the series will unfold in due time.

Spoilers will be out a few days before the official release date. We will update this space once we have more information about the upcoming chapter.

